The Walking Dead has set the stage for a deadly episode on Sunday night. With the fair taking place at the Kingdom community, many fans are expecting a deadly moment from Robert Kirkman’s source material to be realized on the AMC series. This means several key characters are facing serious danger.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×15 is titled, “The Calm Before.” The official synopsis for The Calm Before reads, “The fair at the Kingdom is underway, with all four communities coming together in celebration for the first time in years. While some pacts are renewed, other deals will come at a much steeper price.” The episode is directed by Laura Belsey on a script from Geraldine Inoa and Channing Powell.

Let’s take a look at who is in danger and who is safe in The Walking Dead Episode 9×15…

Michonne- Safe. While Danai Gurira is expected to exit The Walking Dead in its upcoming tenth season, it’s unlikely Michonne will bow out in the current run of episodes. Instead, she will have to be a leader more than ever before as the Whisperer threat will be closer to home than it has to this point.

Negan- Safe. Negan might be the only truly safe character on The Walking Dead right now. As every community gathers at the fair which comic book fans know to end tragically, Negan is tucked away in his jail cell facing no threats.

Carol- Safe. Not only is Melissa McBride expected to stick around for several more years of the Dead universe, Carol is one of the most capable (if the most capable) survivors calling the Kingdom home. Though she will be out on a rescue mission in Episode 9×15, it seems illogical to believe The Walking Dead might take her out.

Daryl- Safe. Daryl will also be forced into a leadership role in Episode 9×15 as the encounters with the Whisperers grow closer and more intense. Many survivors will turn to him and his experiences for guidance. He’s safe.

Alpha- Safe. Alpha is in the ultimate position of power. Her loyal horde of Whisperers and walkers will protect her at any cost and she is ready to infiltrate the fair by any means necessary.

Siddiq- Danger. Given the One Doctor rule on The Walking Dead, both Siddiq and Enid will remain in danger until the show inevitably takes one from us. Plus, he has a baby on the way, and kids don’t really get to have two parents on this show.

Enid- Danger. See the first half of above. Plus, add both Enid and Siddiq being in their respective relationships with Alden and Rosita and look at how relationships usually go on this show.

Gabriel- Danger. Though Rosita’s baby is not Gabriel’s, he appears ready to do what is necessary to raise it. Such a willingness and recent favoritism from fans thanks to some bolstered narrative by comparison to his early years makes Gabriel a prime suspect for a piking vicitm.

Ezekiel- Danger. Ezekiel’s death in issue #144 of The Walking Dead comics remains one of the most shocking and iconic pages of the series. With the pikes sequence on the horizon, the AMC show has a choice of following the source material as it did with Glenn’s death or making a major change to preserve a character.

Jerry- Danger. This one remains a gut feeling given The Walking Dead‘s history. Everyone has fallen in love with Jerry, Jerry has fallen in love, and now he has a kid. It’s a perfect set up for a heartbreaking and infuriating loss late in the season and one the show has seen before.

Tara- Danger. Being the leader at the Hilltop hasn’t kept anyone on the show (Gregory, Maggie, Jesus) so leading a small group on across the roads will put her in a dangerous spot and threats grow larger and closer at the fair.

Rosita- Danger. Like Ezekiel, the stage has been set for Rosita’s comic book death to be realized on television. It comes down to whether or not the TV series will follow the source material or change things.

Eugene- Safe. Eugene is a valuable asset to the communities of Alexandria, Kingdom, and Hilltop. His unique skill sets and problem solving abilities make him indisposable as the show looks to expand the universe and likely connect these groups with others via the radio he will continue to work on.

Aaron- Danger. Aaron’s story has not been anywhere near the forefront of Season Nine. Still, he is a character many fans respond to, making him a shock value choice for the pike sequence should his head come off.

Alden- Danger. An ancillary character who appears to be flirting it up with Maggie once upon time, Alden is now in a relationship with Enid and it’s a safe bet that this couple is broken up by death doing them part.

Luke- Danger. It seems unlikely that all of Magna’s group could survive the pike sequence as each faction will need a motivation heading into the Whisperer war story. Luke has stolen some hearts in his time on screen in Season Nine but seems like the most disposable of the group.

Connie- Safe. Connie and Daryl are going to continue to develop their relationship. If she were to be killed, Daryl would certainly be triggered after the amount of time they’ve spent together lately, and this show needs him to keep a level head. Connie is capable and smart. She will be okay.

Kelly- Danger. Kelly, like Luke, is a disposable member of the newcomer group with Magna. Her death would set off her sister Connie and the others as the communities fall into shambles, thirsty for revenge.

Henry- Danger. Henry seems to be a plot device filling the role once occupied by Carl. He has been used to set off the feud between the survivors we’ve been following and the Whisperers. His story has probably run its course.

Lydia- Danger. Though Lydia survives the Whisperer War in the comics, her narrative seems out of place if Carl Grimes is not a part of it. The only way the show could make proper use of her would to pair her with Daryl in a father-daughter like relationship. Still, she’s in danger as Alpha is anything but happy with her.

