With a new episode of The Walking Dead set to air on Sunday night, the possibility of the Whisperer threat or other apocalyptic horrors claiming another victim lingers.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×12 is titled, “Guardians.” The official synopsis for Guardians reads, “While one community struggles to ease tensions that threaten to divide from within, the true nature of another group comes into focus. A mission to rescue a friend has deadly consequences.” The episode is directed by Michael Satrazemis on a script from LaToya Morgan.

As the feud between the Whisperers and the survivors from the Hilltop, Alexandria, and Kingdom communities becomes more and more prevalant, let’s take a look at who is in danger and who is safe in The Walking Dead Episode 9×12…

Michonne- Safe. Mysteries are currently surrounding Michonne. What is her “X” scar? Why can’t she see Maggie? How did she save the Hilltop’s lives? She has now faced the Whisperers and made her way back to Alexandria to inform the community, so her story will continue to be key throughout Season Nine.

Negan- Safe. Negan returns to The Walking Dead on Sunday night after electing to head straight back to his jail cell. He might earn a few points from the locals for the choice but he probably won’t be leaving the cell or facing real danger any time soon.

Carol- Safe. After surviving a bizarre journey to find a projector bulb at a movie theater, Carol has once again proved to be one of the toughest survivors on this entire list. In fact, she is actively protecting those around her almost all of the time. She’s not going anywhere.

Daryl- Danger. While the notion of The Walking Dead killing Daryl is all but completely unacceptable at this point, he is facing danger in his decision to march out of the Hilltop and pursue Henry. The Whisperers already warned the group about stepping into their territory once.

Alpha- Safe. Alpha’s logic has been on display and her savage ways keep her alive. With a loyal group ready to fight and follow her, Alpha’s story has only just begun.

Siddiq- Danger. Given the One Doctor rule on The Walking Dead, both Siddiq and Enid will remain in danger until the show inevitably takes one from us. Plus, he has a baby on the way, and kids don’t really get to have two parents on this show.

Enid- Danger. See the first half of above. Plus, add both characters being in a relationship, and look at how relationships usually go on this show.

Gabriel- Safe. Gabriel has remained quiet on The Walking Dead recently, ever since his frustrations lead to Negan’s escape. He probably will have a lot to say when he finds out his girlfriend is pregnant with another man’s baby, though.

Ezekiel- Safe. Though Ezekiel’s comic book death is looming in terms of the TV show’s narrative, the King survived his projector bulb quest and is safely headed hom, although a mysterious symbol seems to be following his group.

Jerry- Danger. This one is just a gut feeling given The Walking Dead‘s history. Everyone has fallen in love with Jerry, Jerry has fallen in love, and now he has a kid. It’s a perfect set up for a heartbreaking and infuriating loss.

Tara- Danger. Being the leader at the Hilltop hasn’t kept anyone on the show (Gregory, Maggie, Jesus) so Tara filling this role might be the writing on the wall for a character who was introduced back in the Governor days.

Rosita- Safe. Rosita is injured but safely back at the Hilltop. Her comic book death has been set up but it’s not exactly on the schedule just yet if it is going to happen.

Eugene- Safe. Eugene will continue to harden and evolve as he has in recent years on The Walking Dead, with knowledge of Rosita’s pregnancy only pushing him further.

Aaron- Safe. Aaron’s story has been a quiet one since Rick Grimes left the Alexandria area. One-armed and ready to fight, Aaron remains safe for the time being.

Alden- Safe. After narrowly escaping the Whisperer exchange at the Hilltop, Alden remains safely tucked away in his homeland.

Luke- Safe. Luke faces no known threats at the moment, having also survived the Whisperer exchange, so there is no reason to believe he will face danger in Episode 9×12.

Connie- Danger. Of every character on the list, Connie may be in the most danger. Considering Daryl Dixon’s fan-favoritism armor and a promise of “deadly consequences” in the episode’s synopsis, Connie’s choice to venture out on Daryl’s Henry search could put her in a very dangerous position.

