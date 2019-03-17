‘The Walking Dead’: Who Is Michonne’s Daughter Elodie?

The Walking Dead TV show tends to pull moments from its comic book source material and also deviate into unique-to-TV stories. One story from the comics which doesn’t seem to be coming to the TV series is Michonne reuniting with her daughter Elodie, due largely in part to the fact that Michonne did not have a daughter prior to the apocalypse on the AMC series. The comics, however, have thoroughly developed Michonne’s daughter Elodie after a touching reunion.

The first issue of The Walking Dead comic’s six-part New World Order arc ended on an emotional cliffhanger for the hardened, often non-emotional Michonne. Michonne found a photo of herself on a missing persons board outside of the Commonwealth community, written by her daugher Elodie requesting anyone who saw her mother contact her. “Have you seen my mom, Michonne,” a photo of the pre-apocalyptic Michonne read. “If you have information please contact Elodie at the bakery on 6th St.”

In the following issues, Michonne would reunite with her daughter and build a new life for herself at the Commonwealth community with her daughter. Currently, Michonne is residing at the Ohio community which is unraveling into a possible civil war. Michonne’s allegiance seems to be possibly leaning towards the Commonwealth, though it mostly seems to be motivated by having her daughter’s best interests in mind.

“Well, of course, what does it mean to a parent to find out their kid’s still alive?” Michonne actress Danai Gurira told ComicBook.com of the storyline. “That’s amazing. I’m sure there’s nothing like it on the planet because there’s nothing like the loss of a child, nothing more painful. I think they’re miles ahead of us in the comic book, but that’s a beautiful storyline that she has.”

Fans of The Walking Dead TV series who recently picked up on the comics are left the most confused about the scenario with Michonne and Elodie. Danai Gurira’s Michonne only ever mentioned a son named Andre. The comic series has never named Elodie but the Telltale Games series, which is canon to the comics, introduced her. On several occasions in the video game based on Robert Kirkman’s comic series, Michonne was tormented by flashbacks of her kids, including Elodie.

It is possible that Michonne could one day head to the Commonwealth community and the TV series brings her son Andre back to life. After all, the show has proved to its audience that they shouldn’t suspect a character to be truly dead until they see a body. Andre was described to have died by Michonne’s account but the devastating loss happened off-screen prior to her arrival.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.