The Walking Dead: Who Is the Mysterious New Character in the Iron Mask?

Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Alden (Callan McAuliffe) encounter a mysterious survivor wearing an iron mask and wielding ninja weapons in the final episode of The Walking Dead Season 10 airing later this year. In Sunday’s Season 10 episode 15, “The Tower,” Aaron and Alden remained behind in an evacuated Alexandria when it came under siege from the walker herd guided by Beta (Ryan Hurst), out to destroy the allied communities after the death of leader Alpha (Samantha Morton). When the herd changed directions, finding its way to the abandoned hospital tower hiding the evacuees, Aaron and Alden were captured by Whisperers — but the real threat might be the person in the iron mask.

“We’ll see some more of the new characters as they’re featured this season, and we will see more of the epic conflict we’ve been witnessing all season with the survivors and the Whisperers,” showrunner Angela Kang told Entertainment Weekly of the undated episode, which includes the return of Maggie (Lauren Cohan). “And we’ll see that Maggie is…. We’ll know what’s happened with her and what that means for our group. And our people are obviously on this collision course with the Whisperer horde. We will see Beta doing his thing as the leader of the Whisperers, hell bent on his revenge.”

Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) is still dealing with mother Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) secret mission following a lead on the missing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), and there’s still the matter of the personal problems left to play out between Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus).

“Obviously, it’s not been that long in the timeline since Michonne said ‘I’m going to go off and try to find your father,’ and she’s obviously not back. We’ll see how Judith’s dealing with that. There’s Daryl and Negan, and Lydia, and Carol, and things with various groupings coming to a head,” Kang said. “And we’ll see more from the person in the iron mask with the weapons that come upon Alden and Aaron that we’ll see in sneak peaks and everything. I think it’s a really cool episode. Greg Nicotero did an amazing job directing it. The actors turn in beautiful performances. The writers did amazing work and the crew. I think it’ll be a really satisfying episode.”

The Walking Dead next airs "A Certain Doom" as a special episode later this year.