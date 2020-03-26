The Walking Dead Answers Who Cares for the Grimes Children While Michonne Is Away Searching for Rick

The Walking Dead brought answers about what’s to become of Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) and little brother RJ (Antony Azor) now that mother Michonne (Danai Gurira) is away on a mission to find and bring home the Brave Man: the children’s long-missing father Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Believed to have died in a bridge explosion some six years earlier, Rick was shuttled away aboard a Civil Republic Military helicopter with Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), an artist who may have etched the image of Michonne and Judith on a cell phone discovered among Rick’s things in “What We Become.” With a lead on her disappeared partner, Michonne said goodbye to her children — for now — before linking up with a mysterious new group while headed north in search of answers.

When radioing his mother, RJ said he was being cared for by Tía Rosita (Christian Serratos) in Michonne’s absence. Along with Aunt Rosita, Judith knows to be mindful of Uncle Daryl (Norman Reedus), seen comforting Judith when she was forced to put down a zombified Earl (John Finn) after the battle of Hilltop in 1012, “Walk With Us.” Another likely caretaker is Aaron (Ross Marquand), one of Michonne’s oldest and closest allies already father to Gracie (Anabelle Holloway).

“The amazing thing about the apocalyptic community is it’s truly a village,” showrunner Angela Kang said on an episode of Talking Dead earlier this season. “There’s so many people who love Judith and RJ, Michonne loves them so much, these people on the couch [Reedus, Melissa McBride and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s characters] love them so much, and so, there will be some story about what happens in that aftermath.”

That aftermath will play out in some of the three episodes remaining this season, possibly including the delayed Season 10 finale airing as a special episode later this year.

“Judith feels like they at least won the battle [against the Whisperers], but she’s also this child who desperately wants to know what happened to her father, and Michonne is someone who desperately wants to know what happened to her partner,” Kang told The Hollywood Reporter of Judith urging Michonne to find Rick. “There’s so much information that isn’t fully known on either side yet. That’s part of the emotional story we have that will still carry forward, without getting into too much detail about how it plays out.”

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays on AMC.