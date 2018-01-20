‘The Walking Dead’ Wine Uses Augmented Reality to Bring Wine Labels to Life

Augmented reality is bringing The Walking Dead to life on wine bottle labels.

The Last Wine Company is introducing two The Walking Dead wines. One is Blood Red Blend and another is Cabernet Sauvignon. Each wine features a label that responds to the Living Wine Labels app. The app an augmented reality app that brings labels to life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Blood Red Blend label has an image Sheriff Rick Grimes staring down walkers. When the app is activated, Sheriff Rick fights off the walkers.

The Walking Dead Cabernet Sauvignon label features a horde of zombies. The Living Wine Labels app causes the dead to break out of the label.

The labels can be placed side-by-side and activated with the app. Doing so triggers the characters to fight each other.

The wine bottles also have collectible corks. The corks feature a variety of images, including barbed wire, a walker hand, and an undead head.

“We know how enthusiastic fans of The Walking Dead can be and we expect they will embrace the Living Wine Labels app and The Walking Dead wines with real excitement,” said Seth Hynes in a statement. Hynes is leading the partnership between Skybound Entertainment and Treasury Wines Estate. “Finding new and meaningful ways to connect with consumers is something we care very much about and we think The Walking Dead wine and Living Wine Labels App are a perfect pairing.”

The Living Wine Labels app is an evolution of the 19 Crimes wine app. That app first combined augmented reality and wine labels. The criminals on the label of each 19 Crimes wine came to life to tell their own story.

The Living Wine Labels app continues to work with the 19 Crimes wine labels. It also works with Chateau St. Jean, Beringer Brothers, Gentleman’s Collection labels. The wines hit store shelves in February.

The Walking Dead returns in February for the second half of season eight. AMC renewed The Walking Dead for a ninth season with a new showrunner, Angela Kang.

“I am beyond thrilled to be stepping into this new role with ‘The Walking Dead’” Kang said. “Working on this series and having the opportunity to adapt Robert Kirkman’s amazing comic has been a fangirl dream come true for me,” said Kang. “I’m excited to continue working with Scott and the wonderfully supportive folks at AMC, and can’t wait to share the next chapter of the story with our fans next fall.”

The Walking Dead returns to AMC on February 25th.