The episode starts on a sign for Daiquirton, seemingly advertising a zoo. Elton looks at it, hearing a voice emphasizing how the “force of nature” is the most powerful force. They’re continuing on their journey.

At night, the group gathers around a fire. They mock Huck’s relentless efforts to get them to turn back. Elton has been reading a book, “For Elton, my little explorer.” Felix calls him over to look at the map. He has found an easier route and he wants Elton’s help convincing everyone to take this route.

The narration from Elton’s book continues as the group sets again by day. The World Beyond logo takes the screen.

Huck and Felix hang back as the group’s journey continues. Felix is going to try his best with only one of the kids on their side. Huck is starting to see another plan, one which might mean bringing some of the kids back to Nebraska and the other continuing with the girls. Elton, with the group, talks about what he suspects happened here. Iris suggests they build their own boats.

They make their way into a warehouse of some sort and scavenge for supplies.

In the past, Elton’s dad explains meteors to him. His mom then has him feel her pregnant belly, allowing him to in a way meet his little sister. He declare he wants to name here Esmeralda. After she leaves, Elton’s dad teaches him to paint.

In the present, they have found what they think they need to build the boat and get to work on it.

Later, Hope talks about how much easier she thinks things will be when they cross the river. Felix wants to get everyone to turn around still and Hope overhears him talking to Huck. Hope calls Elton out. Everyone is surprised. Elton tells the truth about agreeing with some of what Felix is saying. Iris bursts into th argument to tell everyone to just work together or they won’t make it across the river.

Huck and Hope have their own conversation. Huck tries to reason with her but Hope just wants to know where she stands. Huck admits she “all for bringing you back but, now, I don’t know.” Going across the country might be the most important thing they’ll ever do and it could make them stronger and better. Huck tells a personal story about almost giving up. Those moments, she says, pushed her to be strong and better. She encourages Hope to allow Felix to learn things like this for himself.

Hope unloads on Felix and declares it is simply time for her to grow up. Later, the boat isn’t working out, because the fir burning is producing what they need.

Later, a storm is coming. They find the animal sanctuary which was advertised on the signs and it’s nothing more than a small barn. Iris sees a map of the States on a podium and questions Felix’s plan. Felix explains why he feels such a responsibility to look after everyone and how it relates to the uncertainty of their dad right now. Hope just wants honesty.

Elsewhere, Elton is frantically explaining his nerves to Silas but he is not fooling anyon.

In the past, Elton’s dad puts him in a box and tells him not to leave it. He’s going to lock th edoor from the outside to protect him. He hands him a special rock that will protect anyone who holds it. They hug and his dad closes him into the box.

Iris feels a tingle and suddenly lightning strikes the barn. Empties come pouring out. They run.

Elton and Silas start running with their supplies. The group gets together at the boat. Felix wants to prepare everyone. They frantically get ready. They get the boat ready but the motor isn’t working. Felix runs off to set a trap using wire. Elton conquers his fear of claustrophobia to go and fix the boat from underneath. They push the boat into the water and escape.

At night, Felix and Hope seem to be getting along finally. He says he’s taking care of them for more reasons than the promise he made to their dad. Huck is going to go ahead of the group for two days to see what’s ahead. Elton sits alone and remembers his family and being rescued after the died. He adds some notes of his own to the book.