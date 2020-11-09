The episode begins with Iris narrating how well the world functioned prior to the end of the world but noting that technology and society did nothing to help them when things ended. This is followed by World Beyond‘s logo taking the screen.

In the present time, the stranger across the water wants to leave but Felix sneaks up behind him. The stranger reveals his name to be Percy. Later, he sits with group around a fire and eats while talking about people he used to be with. He was robbed by them not long ago. He is headed to Andersonville to take his things back. “Some things just can’t be replaced,” he points out about his stuff. He’s going to head out for it, regardless of principle or danger.

Percy goes on to tell a story of being trapped on an overpass. He sat on a car roof and waited for the dead to pass. When he opened his eyes, he found a herd of bison crossing th overpass. It was then he decided to survive. They end up catching him in a lie when his facts to line up. Hope is the one to call it out. The people stole his car, not his pack. He didn’t want them to go after his truck, too, so he lied. Iris is willing to help get the truck back if he will drive them.

The next day, the group starts out for the truck on foot. Elton is taking pictures along the way. Elton reveals to Hope that he was named after Elton John. Hope is on board with helping Elton finish his book.

Iris jokes with Percy that she is doing better on her journey than he is. She explains that she is out to save her dad. Percy reveals he has nobody left to save. Silas doesn’t like Percy.

Later, the group arrives in town. They spot some movement and hide from the truck. The group tries to come up with a plan. Silas errs on the side of caution. Percy goes in to hotwire the truck with Felix. He finds that the guy who took the truck he been shot to death in the driver’s seat. Percy goes to find the keys. Fellix directs the group to the campsite. Felix goes with Percy. Hope, too.

Felix heads to the building where Percy is hiding. Inside, the look for Mike. Elsewhere, Iris decides to go in with everyone. Silas tries to convince her not to. He ultimately decides to try to help her by offering directional advice.

Iris finds Percy. They go check out the upstairs.

Outside, Elton explains to Hope that her dad convinced him to finish his manuscript. Hope suggests they focus instead of talking. Meanwhile, Felix kills a walker. Upstairs, Percy takes the lead. He finds the people with his stuff and sends Iris back. Everyone hears a gunshot. Iris doesn’t run. She finds an empty bags. Outside, Tony is not actually dead and he takes all of their stuff along with the truck. Hope chases it.

Iris sees Percy fleeing. Hope can’t get the truck. Iris is stuck in a dumpster with a couple of walkers. Felix gets it open and kills one. Percy saves her from the other. Tony pulls up and tells them all to get in.

Later, the group holds Percy and Tony hostage. They try to decide their next move which is freeing them. The man reveals himself to be a magician, expert in slight of hand, illusions, card tricks, and other things from his Las Vegas performances. Later, Percy tries to get forgiveness from Iris. Percy says she’s the first person to see him as someone worth saving which is why he came back. He wants to be more like her.

Hope tells Elton that she wants to read his mom’s book. She opens it and looks at his mom’s photo, remembering that she killed her.

Felix explains that he wants the truck. Tony wants to know about Felix’s insignia. He shows the logo is hidden on the truck and he knows there are more CRM people and vehicles nearby. Felix says that the patch can keep them out of trouble. Tony is ready to go for the ride in that case.

At night, Tony performs for everyone. He does a shadow puppet show, showcasing the world before it ended and what happened as it went down. It ends with a family forming.