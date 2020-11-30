Huck sits with Elizabeth and they discuss “the asset.” Elizabeth wants her to stick to the timeline to avoid scrutiny. Huck defends her dedication. Elizabeth calls her, “Jennifer.” Later, Huck rides in a truck with Iris in the front seat. Iris is asleep, so are Hope and Felix in the back. They are nearing Ithaca and Syracuse. The mission insists that she do whatever it takes to get Iris alone. Jennifer doesn’t want her father’s watch because her father left them. Elizabeth suggests he might find them safe and sound again.

In the present, as Huck, she is wearing the watch. She chooses to crash into a downed street sign and crash the truck off onto the side of the road. Everyone wakes up.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond logo takes the screen over the smoking engine.

Continuing on foot, Hope and Iris argue about Silas and Elton. Hope wants to just focus on their journey and continue without them while Iris is stressing over their safety.

In the past, we see Felix meet Huck. She explains Huck is a nickname. Someone comes in to take over Felix’s job and Felix gets defensive about this person doing his job. When the newcomer shares his credentials, Felix welcomes him into the new role and they conduct the interview together.

In the present, the path gets surrounded by walkers. They have to fight them off. Hope jams a flashlight into one’s neck but it keeps coming, so Iris and Hope call for help. Huck uses a silenced pistol to kill the dead. The next day, the group has survived as the sun is rising. Felix has a cut on his ankle. It could be a bite mark.

Elsewhere, Elton has posted up on top of a shipping container, remembering his mom and what Hope did. He starts ripping the pages out of his mom’s book and crumbling them up before throwing them out into the air. Later, he goes on to try to collect all the pages but stumbles upon a bloody trail. He finds Percy, who collapses.

Meanwhile, the other group explores inside of a house. Huck talks with Iris about them not having much of a relationship. Huck is trying to earn Iris’ trust with compliments. Felix seems to be catching on to Huck’s actions while also worrying about the wound on his ankle.

In the past, Felix wakes up with the new interviewer. The love interest says he wants to get a dog but Felix shuts it down. He is about to be burdened with looking after the girls while Leo is gone. He would rather go with Leo to look after him. Felix feels a debt to Leo, who saved Felix’s life.

Elsewhere, Elton pulls Percy into a field. Percy suddenly rises up and questions why Elton is going to help him, knowing Percy is going to die. Percy mocks Elton’s belief that he has to save him or anyone and mocks his mother getting taken by the same wind to kill Hope’s mom. Percy tells him to patch up his wound and help him survive if that is actually the plan. Elton looks at Percy’s wound and is surprised to see a gunshot woun.

Hope, Iris, Felix, and Huck come to a blockade. Hope wants to go up and over. Felix can’t move very quickly because of his ankle and ends up falling when he can’t make it over the bus. They go inside another house. Felix reveals his injury and promises that he thinks it will get better. Huck knows it’s bad and forces Felix to admit as much to himself.

In the past, Felix questions Leo about his security detail only to learn that his boyfriend is the new security detail on Leo’s mission. Will is doing this for Felix and tells Felix, “I love you so much but it’s not up to you to carry everybody else.”

Elton patches up Percy and tries to get him to wake up. In Elton’s mind, Percy tells Elton he is going to die and alerts him to four walkers closing in on them. Imaginary Percy continues to try to convince Elton to leave him behind to die. He explains to Elton that he isn’t just a guy behind a camera anymore. He encourages Elton to live and save other people, even if he can’t save Percy. Elton’s will to live and help is restored as he battles with leaving Percy behind. He ultimately drops his things and uses fishing line and Silas’ wrench to take down the walkers and protect Percy.

In the past, Leo is ready to go and Hope is so angry about him leaving that she isn’t going to say goodbye. Leo tells Felix not to try to outrun pain because it will just sit patiently and wait for you to get tired. Felix and Leo say goodbye.

In the present, Huck suggests leaving Felix behind to heal, as a memory reveals she is responsible for slicing his ankle.

Iris goes to talk with Hope. She doesn’t think they can trust Huck. Hope defends Huck. Iris starts questioning Hope about the runaway to Omaha that Huck told her about. Hope was not going to tell Iris about it. Later, Iris tells Huck they need to leave immediately because Iris won’t leave without Felix. Huck says she is going to grab her stuff.

Elton sits in the field with Percy, who is showing signs of life. Elton finds a radio in Percy’s pocket and calls for his friends.

Hope and Huck have hit the road. Hope thanks Huck for believing in and helping her. Elton and Huck talk over the radio as Percy comes to life to reveal that Huck is the one who shot him. Iris realizes that Huck and Hope are gone so she wakes up Felix. Hope and Huck continue on their journey. Hope has made a map of destinations in New York which include Rochestor, Buffalo, Little Valley, Batavia, and more. She discovers that a message sent in code reads, “Raft embded agent en route to NY W/ asset + four. All Four Expandable.” She knows this while traveling with Huck and has Felix’s gun.