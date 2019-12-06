The Walking Dead: World Beyond Premiere Date Possibly Revealed

AMC’s third Walking Dead series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, is expected to premiere in mid-to-late April 2020. The spinoff was previously announced for a Spring 2020 arrival on the network and will launch following the eight-episode second half of The Walking Dead Season 10, returning Feb. 23. The 10-episode first season of World Beyond, co-created by TWD chief content officer Scott Gimple and original show veteran Matthew Negrete, will air in-between Season 10 of the mothership and the upcoming sixth season of spinoff Fear the Walking Dead, poised for another summer premiere as part of 42 Sundays of Walking Dead programming in 2020.

The Walking Dead will air its Season 10 finale Sunday, April 12, and could be followed by the series premiere of World Beyond. AMC previously aired a season finale and season premiere back-to-back in April 2018, when The Walking Dead Season 8 finale was immediately followed by the season premiere of Fear Season 4. That double bill was part of the first-ever crossover between the two series when Morgan (Lennie James) famously joined the spinoff.

If The Walking Dead Season 10 finale doesn’t act as a lead-in for World Beyond, the spinoff will likely premiere a week later on Sunday, April 19. World Beyond would then air for 10 weeks until its season finale Sunday, June 21.

The Fear Season 6 premiere could reach the network that same night or a week later on June 28; its own season finale would then air some time ahead of the anticipated October 2020 premiere of The Walking Dead Season 11.

In an October interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gimple revealed World Beyond could air uninterrupted without a midseason break, likely owing to its 10-episode order:

“The splitting of the shows works, I think, narratively for the shows. Actually, with the third show, we might not be splitting that. That might be straight through,” Gimple said. “I hate to be definitive because things in television are day-to-day. With a 16-episode season, though, two halves of eight make for good arcs.”

The Walking Dead: World Beyond will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever.

Starring Alexa Mansour, Aliyah Royale, Nico Tortorella, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Annet Mahendru and Julia Ormond, The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres this spring on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.