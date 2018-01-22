‘The Walking Dead’ Theme Gets An 80’s Style Synthwave Remix

The Walking Dead has been given the 80’s treatment in the form of a synthesized version of its iconic opening number.

Crafted by YouTube user GentleBruce, the synthesized Walking Dead theme song runs for three minutes and thirty nine seconds, simply because he wants you to enjoy it. “I made an 80’s style synthwave remix of the main theme from The Walking Dead TV show,” GentleBruce wrote in the video’s description. “Hope you like it.”

Based on the videos comments, people are liking it! BanksyGaming writes, “Love you Bruce, nice work bro.” Xyradis chimes in with, “This is so f—ing brilliant, man. I love it!” YouTube user Anthony Wilfred Fragglefrock also approves, specifically writing, “Excellent use of pitch bend.” At the time of publishing, the video merely racked up 332 views and six comments. Surely, it will spawn bigger numbers than those.

The Walking Dead‘s theme song and the music which accompanies most of its episodes is written and created by Bear McCreary. McCreary continues to work on the show today. Soon, the music of The Walking Dead will be available on an album. The entire collection from the series is being selected from previously aired episodes for release by Lakeshore Records and Sparks & Shadows. The first Volume of The Walking Dead‘s music was released on March 17, 2013 by Universal Republic Records.

“Narrowing down the highlights from seven years of work was a tremendous challenge. I have distilled my choices to include tracks that are both frequent fan requests and my personal favorites,” McCreary told EW ahead of The Walking Dead Season Eight. “I am thrilled there is finally a way for fans of this global phenomenon to experience my music in an album format.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.