‘The Walking Dead’ Throws Shade At ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Crossover

Marvel Studios has become a meme target after the latest Avengers: Infinity War trailer came with the branding that the film is “the most ambitious crossover event in history.” Scores of Internet users began posting memes of other “most ambitious crossover event in history” moments, which made for a good chuckle. Now The Walking Dead franchise is getting in on the fun, as you can see below:

Marvel: “#InfinityWar is the most ambitious crossover event in history”

Us: pic.twitter.com/VnvIkao6yk — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) March 20, 2018



This scene isn’t just a meme – it’s a promotional ad! The upcoming season of Fear the Walking Dead will bring an official crossover with the main Walking Dead series, as the character of Morgan Jones (Lennie James) leaves Rick’s group sometime during or after the war with The Saviors, and ends up running into Clark family, whose new status quo we will learn more about when Fear the Walking Dead season 4 begins this spring.

To be fully candid: It’s a crazy stretch for Robert Kirkman and co. to even suggest this Walking Dead / Fear crossover is in any way close to being on the level of Avengers: Infinity War. AMC needs this kind of social media promo and the obvious firestorm of discussion it could create (as I write about it furiously…); there’s been a noticeable lack of hype around the Walking Dead franchise crossover, as those loyal only to the main series still seem skeptical about hopping aboard the Fear train, and the crossover is in no way significant enough to register as an watchable “event” for those outside the fandom.

It’s a shame, too, because as we’ve written here extensively, Fear the Walking Dead really stepped its game up in season 3. The storytelling and character arcs improved exponentially, and from what we’re hearing now, things could get even tighter and more focused in season 4. In other words: even without the gimmick of a crossover, it’s still worth watching. Of course, Lennie James is one of the best character actors around, and Morgan has grown into a great character, so having him in the mix is a blessing, more so than a gimmick. We’ll be watching – how about you?

The Walking Dead airs its season 8 finale Sunday, April 15 at 9/8c on AMC, immediately followed by the season 4 premiere of Fear The Walking Dead.