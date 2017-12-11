Watch: ‘Gotham’ Star David Mazouz Reacts to ‘The Walking Dead’s Shocking Death

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of The Walking Dead! Continue reading at your own risk…

The Walking Dead blew the minds of fans around the world on Sunday, revealing that Carl Grimes, one of the most important characters in the entire series, was going to die.

Everyone who watches the show, from fans on their living rooms to the biggest stars of Hollywood, had something to say about the shocking revelation. Of all those who reacted to this monumental event, Gotham star David Mazouz was one of the most intense.

Last week, we had a chance to speak with Mazouz over Skype and, knowing that he’s a big Walking Dead fan, we asked him about the potential shocker that was coming up in the midseason finale.

When we brought up the fan-inspired rumor that Carl was on the way out, Mazouz had one simple reaction.

“No,” the young actor said, staring into the camera. As you can see in the video above, he continued to repeat that one word the more he thought about it. The anxiety over Carl’s death actually grew as Mazouz processed what was happening. At one point, he simply exclaimed that it couldn’t happen because “Carl can’t die!”

Unfortunately, the rumor turned out to be true, likely giving Mazouz a whole new round series of emotions to work through.