Should ‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Trust Eugene or Dwight?

There may not be a duo of character on The Walking Dead more intriguing than Eugene and Dwight. One was a staple of Rick’s group of survivors, but he cowered into the arms of Negan. The other was Negan’s closest ally, but he knew that he was on the wrong side of history.

Now they’ve switched sides, and no one knows how to make heads or tails of it all. Can either one of them be trusted to the the right thing?

In Dwight’s defense, it doesn’t seem like he has any real loyalty to Negan. The man took everything he loved, but it was the only way to survive. Now that Dwight knows that life outside the Sanctuary is actually possible, he’s got no reason to let him continue his reign of terror.

Despite the fact that he utterly hates Negan, Dwight isn’t a character that audiences have had the chance to get to know, making him difficult trust.

On the other side of the fence, you’ve got Eugene.

Unlike Dwight, Eugene has had a chance to earn the trust of viewers. He’s been around for quite a while, and audiences have gotten to know him on a personal level. But last season, everything changed.

Eugene has always been sided with the most powerful person he knew. Early on, that was Abraham. Now it’s Negan.

Knowing that he’s only looking to survive, and that he’s just doing what he can for himself, Eugene is probably at a point where you shouldn’t be trusting him anymore.

Dwight, however, is going to come through when it really counts. He’ll be a hero when the war is all said and done.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC.