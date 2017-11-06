Is Eric Really Dead on ‘The Walking Dead’?

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of The Walking Dead! Continue reading at your own risk…

Sadly, the All Out War claimed another casualty this week, as Eric of Alexandria met an untimely death. After Eric was shot during a raid on a Savior outpost, Aaron took him to a tree off in the distance to set and rest. When he came back to check on his boyfriend later, Aaron was devastated to see Eric walking aimlessly off into the distance, all-but confirming that he had been turned into a walker.

However, since we didn’t fully see Eric’s face in that scene, can we really confirm that he’s dead?

Since the show has been known to pull the rug out from under certain deaths, but this one seems to be the real deal when you consider what happened in the comics.

Eric died at a similar point in Kirkman’s source material, altering the future for Aaron’s storyline. Mainly, pointing him in the direction of Jesus.

One of the most intriguing relationships in the entire book series is the one between Jesus and Aaron, who only get together because Eric is killed. Fans have been hoping to see it play out at some point on the show, so now they finally have the opportunity.

While it’s sad to see Eric go, the story it sets up basically confirms that it’s for real.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.