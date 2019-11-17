Walking Dead Star Lennie James Is Being Kept in the Dark About Rick Grimes Movies

If Lennie James‘ Morgan Jones is planned to reunite with Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes in the Walking Dead movies, it’s news to him: the Fear the Walking Dead star claims he’s not privy to any details about those projects beyond information that has already been publicly disclosed. After the Fear Season 5 finale ended with Morgan in mortal danger, some speculated CRM — the top-secret organization responsible for Rick’s disappearance from Virginia in Season 9 of the mothership series — could rescue Morgan and transport him to Philadelphia, the apparent setting of at least the first Walking Dead movie. But James, who previously said he was the “last person on the planet” to learn about his initial crossover into Fear, admits he “genuinely doesn’t know” about plans for Morgan to join the movie franchise.

“I think it’s been announced as an official that they are [doing movies], I believe the plan is to do three films that are Rick-centric,” James told Metro. “The first of which may be happening imminently. But I genuinely don’t know, I’m not being cryptic, I don’t have any more details than what’s been just given.”

Updates on the movie trilogy, announced just over a year ago immediately following Lincoln’s final episode of the main show, have been few and far between: TWD chief content officer Scott Gimple in September told ComicBook.com he’s “close to telling more soon,” but story details remain under wraps.

Lincoln will so far be joined by TWD co-star Pollyanna McIntosh, who plays Jadis-slash-Anne, as she was aboard the same helicopter last seen flying away with Rick. Showrunner Angela Kang later confirmed that same group was responsible for the disappearance of Corey Hawkins’ long-missing Heath, suggesting Hawkins might return to TWD Universe after exiting in Season 7 episode “Swear.”

James said in a past interview he would “jump at the chance” to reunite with Lincoln in the movies. Morgan and Rick first teamed up in the pilot episode of The Walking Dead in 2010.

“For me, some of the best days on both jobs — and I’ve had some fantastic days on both jobs — but some of my best days have been working with Andy, and getting a chance for Morgan and Rick to tool up again… obviously I wouldn’t say no to that,” James said. “But I haven’t asked Scott, and I haven’t kind of pushed it. Just like he’s secretive to [press], he’s very secretive to us. So none of us knows, and if it comes around I’d jump at the chance. But at this point I’ve got absolutely no idea.”

When promoting the fifth season of the spinoff at San Diego Comic-Con in July, James suspected Morgan would make it his “new mission” to find and rescue Rick if he ever learned his old friend was missing.

“I think he would go looking to prove that, either one way or the other,” he said. “I think he would walk back across the country, I think he’d walk back and forward. It would become his new mission. He would have to find him.”

A release date for the untitled Walking Dead movie has not been revealed.

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.