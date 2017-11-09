Fans Are Melting Down Over ‘The Walking Dead’s Shocking Return

WARNING: Massive Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of The Walking Dead! Continue reading at your own risk…
Fans of The Walking Dead gasped in unison at the end of this week’s episode, as Rick turned around to find a very, VERY old friend pointing a gun in his direction. Morales, who left the Atlanta survivors at the end of the first season, supposedly went to Alabama to find his family. Now, it’s been revealed that he has somehow made it all the way up to the Washington D.C. area and he’s working for Negan.
Videos by ComicBook.com
As you can imagine, fans on Twitter absolutely lost their minds. Some people were completely shocked, while others just had no idea what to make of the situation.
Morales is back! An OG! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/vfLJXq0aSV— Rick Grimes (@RickAndThangs) October 30, 2017
Let’s dig into some of the best reactions after the big reveal.
Morales Is Back!
It’s been so long since I’ve seen Morales #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/2Mv5elDKCH— Rick Grimes (@RickAndThangs) October 30, 2017
When Morales returns after 7 years #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/YlJ4TSJBYY— Lazna Saad (@SLazna11) October 30, 2017
You hear that? That’s the sound of everyone googling who the hell Morales was. #twd #thewalkingdead— Boom in the Shot (@BITS_TSTV) October 30, 2017
Total Shock
Wayment wayment, that’s ol boy from the 1st RV????!! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/l3QD2Rqky2— Brandie (@msbranp) October 30, 2017
Wow! First time I’ve legit been surprised in a very long time! Well done #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/vRpGFtw0GE— Spenny (@espencer1994) October 30, 2017
Holy Sh!t! It’s Morales from season 1! I guess him and his fam didn’t go back to Alabama #thewalkingdead— MeganLovesMovies&TV (@MeganLvsMsandTV) October 30, 2017
When I saw Morales ? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/arCYQitYen— The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingNews) October 30, 2017
Hoooooooooooooooly sh*t #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ZFo4xO17r7— The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) October 30, 2017
Why’s He a Bad Guy?!
Morales is alive! He’s a Savior!#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/bhuErLFqUU— Author PS Bartlett (@PSBartlett) October 30, 2017
We’ve been waiting 8 seasons to see Morales again just to have him turn up as a Savior. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/FlkRyYg7UF— Daryl Dixon (@ImmortalDixon) October 30, 2017
glenn didn’t die for morales to come back and be a savior #thewalkingdead— nicole rhee (@debnamgrimes) October 30, 2017
Gifs on Gifs on Gifs
twd casual viewers trying to remember who morales is #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/VUPVuDmxlo— taci (@dixonzone) October 30, 2017
“that was a long time ago”— mia (@lgbtkatelyn) October 30, 2017
how times have changed #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/7JgrUMNkPT
That ending got me like….. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/YCZq7sHSxs— Hershel Greene (@HershelGreene1) October 30, 2017
Before Negan, there was Morales. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/VHV5pekbgY— Hershel Greene (@HershelGreene1) October 30, 2017