Fans Are Melting Down Over ‘The Walking Dead’s Shocking Return

WARNING: Massive Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of The Walking Dead! Continue reading at your own risk…

Fans of The Walking Dead gasped in unison at the end of this week’s episode, as Rick turned around to find a very, VERY old friend pointing a gun in his direction. Morales, who left the Atlanta survivors at the end of the first season, supposedly went to Alabama to find his family. Now, it’s been revealed that he has somehow made it all the way up to the Washington D.C. area and he’s working for Negan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can imagine, fans on Twitter absolutely lost their minds. Some people were completely shocked, while others just had no idea what to make of the situation.

Let’s dig into some of the best reactions after the big reveal.

Morales Is Back!

It’s been so long since I’ve seen Morales #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/2Mv5elDKCH — Rick Grimes (@RickAndThangs) October 30, 2017

When Morales returns after 7 years #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/YlJ4TSJBYY — Lazna Saad (@SLazna11) October 30, 2017

You hear that? That’s the sound of everyone googling who the hell Morales was. #twd #thewalkingdead — Boom in the Shot (@BITS_TSTV) October 30, 2017

Total Shock

Wow! First time I’ve legit been surprised in a very long time! Well done #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/vRpGFtw0GE — Spenny (@espencer1994) October 30, 2017

Holy Sh!t! It’s Morales from season 1! I guess him and his fam didn’t go back to Alabama #thewalkingdead — MeganLovesMovies&TV (@MeganLvsMsandTV) October 30, 2017

Why’s He a Bad Guy?!

We’ve been waiting 8 seasons to see Morales again just to have him turn up as a Savior. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/FlkRyYg7UF — Daryl Dixon (@ImmortalDixon) October 30, 2017

glenn didn’t die for morales to come back and be a savior #thewalkingdead — nicole rhee (@debnamgrimes) October 30, 2017

Gifs on Gifs on Gifs

twd casual viewers trying to remember who morales is #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/VUPVuDmxlo — taci (@dixonzone) October 30, 2017