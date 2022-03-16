The Walking Dead Star Norman Reedus Reportedly Injured While Filming

Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, was reportedly injured while filming. The news comes from Fandemic Tour, which bills itself as “A New Kind of Comic Convention.” Reedus was scheduled to make an appearance at an upcoming Fandemic Tour event, but an update from the convention’s Instagram account states that “Norman Reedus had to postpone due to an accident while filming.” No additional information was given on whether Norman Reedus was injured while filming the final season of The Walking Dead, or if it happened during production on the Daryl & Carol spinoff co-starring Melissa McBride.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances Nick Carter had to postpone due to scheduling conflicts, and Norman Reedus had to postpone due to an accident while filming,” the Instagram post states. “We are sending all of our thoughts and positive energy to Norman Reedus. Everyone in our amazing community knows how much he loves his fans, and he wants you to know how terrible he feels about the situation. However, we all want him to do what is best for his health. Let’s send him all of our well-wishes and hope for a speedy recovery.”

Described as a “road show” with a different tone and feel from past seasons of The Walking Dead, the as-yet-untitled spinoff won’t focus on Daryl and Carol exclusively — other characters will be along for the ride — but the two best friends will discover a new frontier in The Walking Dead Universe when the new series revs its engine sometime in 2023.

“There are ways the story, of course, was going to continue to keep going,” TWD chief content officer Scott Gimple told Insider. “But it is going to continue to keep going with Daryl and Carol. It’s going to be a different show with a different tone, but the story of that corner of The Walking Dead, in some ways, it continues to go through them.”

“There’s many layers of approvals and things, but [it’s meant to be] a little lighter. Not in a way that feels frivolous, but I think like all of us are looking to have fun in that world,” said Angela Kang, who moves over to the spinoff as showrunner. “It’s a road show — I hope I can say that — and so I think it will feel distinct. It’s definitely something that Norman and Melissa and I and Scott have all talked about, what we crave tonally.”

ComicBook.com sends well wishes to Norman Reedus on a speedy recovery.