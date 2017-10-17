‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Will Make Fans Hate Negan

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan has become a major breakout character of The Walking Dead, thanks to a season 7 debut that brought Negan out of the shadows and into the limelight.

Well apparently, the slaughter of fan-favorite characters like Glenn and Abraham, or the total subjugation of Rick Grimes and the other survivors of Alexandria, The Hilltop and Kingdom, wasn’t enough statement for why Negan is bad. According to Jeffrey Dean Morgan, season 8 will give fans more reason than ever to hate Negan’s guts.

“There’s a lot of blood this year,” Morgan told The Daily News, “It’s gross. I don’t think I’ll forget this year because of how much fake blood I got on me… It doesn’t come out easily. There are too many nooks and crannies in the human body. And the blood finds them.”

In the same interview, Rick Grimes actor Anrew Lincoln confirmed that things will be crazier and more violent in season 8, stating:

“We move quicker and cover more story per episode than we’ve ever done. The stunts, the explosions, the special effects have all jumped up a gear… I think that this season is a payoff to last year…It’s really cool to be reclaiming Rick who has been so demolished emotionally.“

The stage is set for an “All Out War” between Negan’s saviors and the Rick’s rebellious alliance of Alexandria, The Hilltop, and The Kingdom, a popular storyline from the comic book that promises a lot of twists, and some big deaths to come.

For Morgan, the fan reaction to Negan’s heinous actions has been pretty severe, which is something the actor only expects will get worse after the events of season 8: “…some people have my death all planned out, not only as Negan but probably as Jeffrey Dean Morgan.”

Catch The Walking Dead season 8 premiere on Sunday, October 22nd, on AMC.