Zombies Crash Land in New Look at Walking Dead Spinoff’s Wrecked Plane Set

A new look at the set of AMC’s untitled third Walking Dead series shows more of the series’ plane crash set piece on the streets of Hopewell, Virginia.

The video, provided by Richmond’s WTVR CBS 6, shows footage captured during a pause on filming of “Monument,” the working title of AMC’s second Walking Dead spinoff. Prop walkers can be seen amongst the wreckage of the downed plane set, which closed off Hopewell Street until 6 p.m. August 15.

Storyboard art shown in a teaser trailer, above, appears to show a jet clipping the plane’s wing, forcing its crash onto the streets below.

Co-created by TWD chief content officer Scott Gimple and Matthew Negrete, a longtime writer-producer on the flagship series, the spinoff may forgo including “Walking Dead” in its title and promises to forge “its own separate path,” according to AMC programming chief David Madden.

“It’s a different feel and different tone,” Madden told TheWrap. “It won’t look anything like the other two shows.”

Unlike The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, “Monument” will turn its focus to the first generation raised after the fall of civilization.

“There’s a big secret about the Walking Dead universe. All these years we’ve just seen a tiny sliver of the Walking Dead world. There’s a whole lot of world out there,” Gimple said when revealing first details during San Diego Comic-Con. “The big secret is that all along, there have been other civilizations that survived the apocalypse. We saw hints of that in Season 7 of The Walking Dead and again in [Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 episode] ‘The End of Everything,’ and now we’re about to show a lot more of the world in a bunch of different projects.”

Its main ensemble of young protagonists venture beyond a place of “comfort and security,” leaving everything on a “dangerous quest” where they’re “pursued by adults on their own,” Gimple said. “We’ll see kids become heroes and some become villains. We’re going to open up a whole new world of TWD.”

Alexa Mansour (Unfriended: Dark Web) plays “good-natured rule breaker” Hope alongside Aliyah Royale (The Red Line) as Iris, the series’ primary protagonists. The girls are joined by Annet Mahendru (The Americans) as Huck, Nicolas Cantu (The Amazing World of Gumball) as “old soul” Elton, and Hal Cumpston (Bilched) as “shy loner” Silas.

Recently announced cast additions include Nico Tortorella (Younger) as “honorable man” Felix and the just added Joe Holt (Marvel’s The Punisher) as “solid family man and respected professor” Leo.

Production on the series is expected to run through November ahead of a spring 2020 premiere on AMC.