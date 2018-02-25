Other ‘Walking Dead’ Characters Likely to Die Soon

When The Walking Dead returns tonight from its winter hiatus, Carl Grimes is going to die. There’s no way around it. It had been decided.

This is easily one of the biggest deaths in the history of the series, if not the most important outright. Most fans, especially those that read the comic series, believe that the story is actually about Carl, not Rick. So with this death tonight, The Walking Dead is once again proving that no one is really ever safe.

With that in mind, it’s easy to start wondering who else could be nearing their Walking Dead end as the season continues. Unfortunately, there are a couple of options here.

First things first, there are three characters that we can rule out right away. Both Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus have reportedly signed new contracts for Season 9. If that’s true, they’re not going anywhere this season. There’s also Morgan, who is confirmed to exit The Walking Dead at the end of this season in order to cross over onto Fear the Walking Dead, where he will become a series regular.

Everyone else is fair game and, with the All Out War picking up steam, there are sure to be some casualties.

The safest bets here are with the expendable Savior characters, like Simon or Gavin. Both of these guys have been great additions to the show, but won’t likely serve much of a purpose once Rick defeats Negan and tries to build a new world. They don’t necessarily have to die, but no part of the story really requires they stick around either.

Another, much more unpopular notion is that Maggie could die this season. While Maggie has a baby on the way, and there’s a lot more story to be told with her character, Lauren Cohan and AMC haven’t been making much progress on a new contract. She recently landed a role in an ABC pilot, leaving some fans thinking her exit could be imminent.

While Michonne is one of the most beloved characters on The Walking Dead, and nothing about the current story seems to even hint towards her exit, the success of Danai Gurira shouldn’t be ignored here. The actress behind Michonne is getting rave reviews for her performance in Black Panther, and she’s slated to reprise her role in Avengers: Infinity War. As Gurira’s movie career blossoms, it may become increasingly difficult to keep her on TV.

The All Out War will require casualties, that’s for sure. Assuming Maggie and Michonne don’t die any time soon, the end of the season will need one last meaningful exit, signifying the grave reality of the fight. The character that makes the most sense here is Eugene. People have always loved him, which makes them care, but his recent turn against Rick could signal his end, which makes him expendable.

Who do you think will die throughout the rest of The Walking Dead Season 8?