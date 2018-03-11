‘The Walking Dead’: Why Little Henry Wants to Kill Saviors

Carl Grimes grew up before the eyes of Walking Dead fans around the world. We watched as a little boy learned what life was like in the zombie apocalypse, and how the evil that he witnessed affected his psyche as he got older. This season, it looks like Carl’s darker years are playing out once again, only in a different young man.

Henry, Ben’s younger brother from The Kingdom, is not dealing with the All Out War very well. His stress over being alone, odd chats about survival with Carol and overall fear of what’s going on around him has made Henry grow up faster than he’s wanted to. This of course culminated in that disturbing image in the season premiere, when Henry shoved a staff through Gavin’s throat, right in front of Carol and Morgan.

We can understand why the kid is a little bit off, but why this strong vendetta against the Saviors?

If you forgot, Henry’s older brother Benjamin was killed by the Saviors a while back, a moment that wrecked pretty much everyone in The Kingdom.

Still, Henry doesn’t know the entire story yet. He knows that Benjamin was murdered by a Savior, but he still isn’t sure about which one it was. Morgan and Carol have kept that piece of information from him, but perhaps they shouldn’t.

This kid is on a warpath. He blames all of the Saviors for Benjamin’s death, so he wants to kill every single one of them that he comes across. Maybe if Henry knew which Savior was responsible (It was Jared, who’s locked up at Hilltop), he wouldn’t be so dead-set on killing everyone. Maybe he would just have his eyes set on Jared, and that would be that.

Whether they tell Henry the truth or not, this story will likely be an important one for Carol and Morgan as Season 8 continues.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.