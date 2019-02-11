Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Stars Reunite on ‘Ride With Norman Reedus’

The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan reunited with former co-star Andrew Lincoln on Sunday’s Ride With Norman Reedus Season Three premiere.

Reedus and Morgan traveled to England, where they met with Lincoln and father-in-law Ian Anderson of legendary rock band Jethro Tull. Watch the foursome hit the road on bikes in the above talked-about scene.

“That was a lot of fun, that episode,” Reedus told EW of the Season Three return, which comes as payoff to a prank Reedus pulled on good buddy Lincoln.

“We got Andy on a motorcycle finally, and I think he rode the motorcycle in second gear the entire time. [Laughs] The look on Ian’s face while that was happening was kind of priceless.”

Other past and present Walking Dead stars to ride along this third season of the Critics’ Choice Awards-nominated documentary series are Steven Yeun, Austin Amelio and Melissa McBride.

“The very last day of filming Season Eight of The Walking Dead, Melissa and I were sitting up on this sort of mountain in the grass and were looking out over the valley, and they’re setting up behind us. I looked at her and I was like, ‘You know what? You should get your motorcycle license and we should do an episode of Ride together,’” Reedus said of McBride, his longtime co-star since 2010.

“We started talking about it. I was like, ‘Where do you want to go?’ She goes, ‘I’d love to go to Scotland because I have relatives that are buried up on a hill and I’ve never been there, and I would love to visit the graveyard, and I’d like to learn about that part of my family.’

“I was like, ‘Get your motorcycle license and let’s do it,’ and we did it. We did exactly that. She got her license and we did it. It was nice to be with a friend of mine and say, ‘What would you want to do? If you had a dream ride, what would you do?’ She said it and we made it happen, so that was great.”

Amelio, who played chief rival to Reedus’ Daryl Dixon until Dwight’s jump to spinoff Fear the Walking Dead, is “always fun,” Reedus said. “He’s so fun to hang out with. That was a really great one. Austin and I went to New Mexico, which was awesome as well.”

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season Nine and Ride With Norman Reedus Season Three premiere Sundays on AMC.