Who Dies In ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale?

Season finales are always dangerous for those characters just trying to survive in the world of The Walking Dead. Sunday night’s Episode 8×16 should be no exception.

The finale, set to air for an additional ten minutes than the standard hour-long broadcast slot on Sunday night, is titled, “Wrath.” The official synopsis for Wrath reads, “The communities join forces in the last stand against the Saviors as all-out war unfolds.” Based on photos from the episode released by AMC, many (if not all) of the show’s characters will be present.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it’s entirely possible no major characters are killed in the Season Eight finale, The Walking Dead‘s roster has several who should be considered as “in danger.”

Rick- Danger. While Rick is unlikely to lose the war with Negan, Andrew Lincoln’s future remains somewhat uncertain, and the show has developed a reputation for deviating from the comics. With the All Out War story set to conclude, Negan is charging at Rick with the upper hand.

Negan- Danger. Having the upper hand doesn’t mean everything when everybody wants you dead. Rick and Negan are both unsafe as they look to settle their differences.

Michonne- Danger. Michonne’s impressive skill sets as a soldier might actually be a danger to herself as the war heads toward a final battle and she will inevitably be on the front lines. Plus, Danai Gurira is an Avenger now…

Carol- Danger. Like Michonne, Carol’s capabilities make her too valuable to be anywhere other than the frontlines.

Daryl- Danger. Eager to see Negan dead, Daryl will take any shot he gets at the villain, even if it means putting himself in harm’s way.

Siddiq- Safe. He’s the only doctor on the show, and therefore is in no danger of dying!

Maggie- Safe. Maggie is finally learning that leaders send soldiers off to battle rather than carrying battles out themselves. Protecting her child, Maggie will be alright at the Hilltop, even if Negan does come to attack.

Morgan- Safe. Morgan’s mindset is scary and unstable but the character will inevitably survive the season before heading to Texas for Fear the Walking Dead.

Jesus- Safe. Jesus is a skilled fighter but lost a few allies when he decided to keep the Saviors alive. Still, he is not in danger as he remains in control of his surroundings.

Enid- Safe. Still at the Hilltop, Enid remains safe surrounded by Rick’s army as everyone has finally come together in one place.

Gabriel- Danger. Gabriel is being forced to manufacture bullets to fight Rick’s group. Should he refuse, he will be in serious danger.

Gregory- Danger. Nobody wants this guy. Where can he go, regardless of who wins?

Dwight- Danger. Being revealed as a traitor to Negan, Dwight will be nothing more than a pawn to Negan in a grand battle. Will he end up like Simon?

Ezekiel- Safe. Ezekiel has finally taken on his kingly ways again. Though his tiger isn’t around to offer protection, he won’t be in much danger on Sunday night.

Jerry- Danger. Jerry is just the type of character who isn’t too important to the story to be killed but would still be a major loss for fans.

Tara- Danger. Having survived Dwight’s arrow attack which was a move to save her life, Tara is ready to see Negan fall. Still, you only get so many lives in this apocalypse.

Rosita- Danger. Angered by Eugene’s escape, Rosita might go back to her old and unpredictable ways as the final battle arrives.

Eugene- Danger. If Negan loses his war with Negan, what will the Alexandrians do with Eugene?

Aaron- Safe. Something seems to indicate Aaron will roll into battle with the Oceanside community and save the day, seeing as anything else would render his storyline this season pointless.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.