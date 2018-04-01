With a new episode of The Walking Dead set to air on Sunday night, the AMC zombie drama has another opportunity to thin the herd even more before Season Eight comes to a close.

Episode 8×14 is titled, “Still Gotta Mean Something.” The official synopsis for Still Gotta Mean Something reads, “A Heaps prisoner makes a discovery. Carol searches for someone in the nearby forest. Rick and Morgan find themselves in the company of strangers.”

Let’s take a look at who is in danger and who is safe heading into The Walking Dead Episode 8×14…

Rick- Danger. Though it’s unlikely Rick would die before an encounter with Negan, the Alexandrian leader thinks it’s a good idea to go on a Savior-killing mission alone. It’s not. That’s dangerous.

Negan- Danger. In the clutches of Jadis, Negan’s fate is unpredictable. Plot armor says she probably can’t kill him but with how the series has deviated from expectations recently, Negan’s current scenario is not a safe one.

Michonne- Safe. Back at the Hilltop, Michonne remains one of the best soldiers in Rick’s army. Not only is she a capable fighter but she is a smart survivor

Carol- Safe. Carol’s search for Henry will not pose any immediate danger to her, especially considering her impressive skill set.

Daryl- Safe. Daryl has finally learned that he needs to follow Rick’s plan. Reuniting with Carol may have finally reminded him that there are things were being smart and surviving for.

Siddiq- Safe. He’s the only doctor on the show, and therefore is in no danger of dying!

Maggie- Safe. Though she’s questioning her own decisions, the Hilltop survivors are not. Everyone will do whatever it takes to follow and protect her.

Morgan- Safe. Morgan’s mindset is scary and unstable but the character will inevitably survive the season before heading to Texas for Fear the Walking Dead.

Jesus- Safe. Jesus is a skilled fighter but lost a few allies when he decided to keep the Saviors alive. Still, he is not in danger as he remains in control of his surroundings.

Enid- Safe. Learning Carl’s fate will put Enid in a delicate place but she is a hardened survivor who will continue to be just that.

Gabriel- Danger. Gabriel’s vision being challenged poses a major threat but he is back at the Sanctuary where nothing is immediately threatening.

Gregory- Danger. Headed back to the Sanctuary because he has no other option, Gregory might not see a warm welcome at Negan’s home after flip-flopping during the battles.

Dwight- Danger. Back with the Saviors, Dwight’s loyalty to the Saviors will be tested as he is asked to do things he will not want to. If Laura shows up, he is in big trouble.

Simon- Danger. Negan knows Simon betrayed him and it has only gone further, now. When the big man shows up at home, Simon is in trouble.

Ezekiel- Safe. Ezekiel has revisited his kingly act and will remain safely at the Hilltop, at least for now.

Jerry- Safe. Keeping guard at the Hilltop will pose no threat to Jerry, at least for now.

Tara- Safe. Though Tara was shot with an arrow, the move will only be a bid to show off Dwight’s true stance as a traitor to Negan.

Rosita- Safe. If Rosita can keep her attitude in check, as she has successfully lately, she will use her skills as a soldier to survive the battle.

Eugene- Safe. Planted back at the Sanctuary, Eugene is safely sifting through bullets and won’t see any harm come to him just yet.

Aaron- Danger. After journeying to Oceanside in search of allies, Aaron and Enid only made new enemies when they shot and killed the community’s leader. He’ll have to have some really convincing argument if both he and Enid are going to be freed.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.