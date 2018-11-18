With a new episode of The Walking Dead comes the possibility of a beloved (or hated) character succumbing to the treachery of the post-apocalyptic world.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×07 is titled, “Stradivarius.” The official synopsis for Stradivarius reads, “Carol seeks out an old friend living alone in a wilderness teeming with walkers; survivors make the perilous trek to a new home.” The episode is directed by former Abraham Ford actor Michael Cudlitz on a script from Vivian Tse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s take a look at who is in danger and who is safe in Sunday night’s episode…

Michonne- Safe. Michonne has adjusted to life after Rick Grimes and has another child to live for. Proceeding with extreme caution for those reason, Michonne remains skeptic of newcomers and protects herself and those she loves. She will survive.

Negan- Safe. Nobody is eager to kill Negan anymore as his biggest enemy claimed him “already worse than dead” before she head out of town (possibly for good). Negan will continue to live in his cell and serve his sentence before an inevitable jail break changes things.

Carol- Safe. Carol proved she is still quite strong despite being made vulnerable by a relationship and raising Henry as her son. She will have a throwback of sorts in spending time with Daryl on Sunday night, avoiding any potential threats and simply enjoying herself and good company for a bit.

Daryl- Safe. Daryl has taken up a new solitary life in the woods in Rick’s absence, living only with his new dog. His new home is rigged to keep him alive, so Daryl won’t be in any real danger on Sunday night.

Siddiq- Danger. Siddiq is only listed as being in danger because Enid is now also a doctor and every fan of The Walking Dead knows the one doctor rule this show has!

Jesus- Safe. Serving as leader at the Hilltop, the only problems facing Jesus are his people’s happiness levels — for now.

Enid- Safe. Enid has a key role on The Walking Dead now as the community doctor at the Hilltop. She’s not going anywhere, though she is stealing Siddiq’s job!

Gabriel- Safe. After close encounters with Jadis and her helicopter people, Father Gabriel has spent his time in the apocalypse evolving. His knowledge of the other community makes him crucial for Rick’s possible return, should it ever happen.

Ezekiel- Danger. Fans of The Walking Dead comics know the Whisperers being nearby means Ezekiel is in danger. Plus, relationships on this show rarely end well, so he can’t be ruled safe at any point this season.

Jerry- Safe. Jerry continues his happy-go-lucky nature and blossoming relationship with Nabila in surviving fashion.

Tara- Safe. Tara has been showing her friendlier side but hasn’t been tremendously involved with the current storyline. Killing her would be an injustice!

Rosita- Danger. Having been last seen running from the Whisperers, the new villains will be looking to make their mark on the show and Rosita could be their first victim.

Eugene- Danger. Along with Rosita, Eugene is manically hiding from the show’s new villains. He is anything but safe in such a scenario.

Aaron- Safe. If losing an arm could not stop Aaron, what else could harm him as he takes on more of a leadership role in Rick’s absence? He will have embraced his one-armed lifestyle and continue learning how to defend himself.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.