The Walking Dead Season 10B Photos Released

By Charlie Ridgely

After a three-month hiatus, The Walking Dead is finally ready to make its way back to AMC's Sunday night lineup. The long-running series is set to return with the second half of the 10th season on February 23rd, bringing fans the next chapter of the Whisperers saga. The survivors are fighting back against Alpha and the Whisperers and Negan has seemingly found himself a new place to call home, at least for now. There are a lot of moving parts to follow this time around.

While we've still got a couple of weeks until The Walking Dead's midseason premiere, AMC is giving fans a chance to take a look at what's to come just a little bit early. The network has released a slew of new photos from The Walking Dead's upcoming episodes, 17 in all.

The photos all came via Twitter on Wednesday, some from members of the cast and others from the official Walking Dead accounts. By the time the entire rollout had finished, people got a chance to see new looks at just about every major character on the show. As expected, Daryl and Carol seem to be the most featured characters in the photos.

You can take a look at all of the brand new Walking Dead images below!

Slide 1 of 17Alpha & Beta
twd walking dead 10b 1
(Photo: AMC)
Slide 2 of 17Negan
twd walking dead 10b 2
(Photo: AMC)
Slide 3 of 17Daryl
twd walking dead 10b 3
(Photo: AMC)
Slide 4 of 17Daryl & Carol
twd walking dead 10b 4
(Photo: AMC)
Slide 5 of 17Daryl & Carol Again
twd walking dead 10b 9
(Photo: AMC)
Slide 6 of 17Michonne
twd walking dead 10b 5
(Photo: AMC)
Slide 7 of 17Father Gabriel
twd walking dead 10b 6
(Photo: AMC)
Slide 8 of 17Gamma
twd walking dead 10b 7
(Photo: AMC)
Slide 9 of 17Carol & the Gang
twd walking dead 10b 8
(Photo: AMC)
Slide 10 of 17Connie
twd walking dead 10b 10
(Photo: AMC)
Slide 11 of 17Judith
twd walking dead 10b 11
(Photo: AMC)
Slide 12 of 17Rosita
twd walking dead 10b 12
(Photo: AMC)
Slide 13 of 17Aaron
twd walking dead 10b 13
(Photo: AMC)
Slide 14 of 17Kelly
twd walking dead 10b 14
(Photo: AMC)
Slide 15 of 17Yumiko, Eugene & Ezekiel
twd walking dead 10b 15
(Photo: AMC)
Slide 16 of 17Ezekiel
twd walking dead 10b 16
(Photo: AMC)
Slide 17 of 17Yumiko
twd walking dead 10b 17
(Photo: AMC)
Start the Conversation

of