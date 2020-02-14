The Walking Dead Season 10B Synopsis Teases an Expanded World After the Whisperer War

The world of The Walking Dead is about to expanded for the survivors of the Whisperer war waged by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Beta (Ryan Hurst). Season 10 returns with Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), and Magna (Nadia Hilker) trapped in the confines of a cave teeming with walkers, while the fugitive Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) further assimilates into the Whisperer cult now on the hunt for the traitor threatening Alpha's cunning unraveling of the communities commanded by such leaders as Michonne (Danai Gurira), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura).

"The Walking Dead returns to find our group of survivors are trapped. Some in the confines of a cave filled with walkers, while others are caught in a spiral of suspicion and grief," reads a Season 10B synopsis published by AMC. "All orchestrated at the hand of Alpha, who continues to prove the Whisperers are always watching, and one step ahead of the communities, including the new and potentially deadly threat of having added Negan to their ranks."

"Through this conflict and all they’ve lost, a few still hold onto hope, especially Eugene (Josh McDermitt), who believes the mysterious voice he spoke with on the radio may lead to their world getting bigger once again," the synopsis continues. "But with the Whisperer War upon them, the collective communities must come together and possibly sacrifice all they have to find a way to silence the Whisperers once and for all. Otherwise Alpha will ensure they face a certain doom."

Eugene's contact with an unseen woman (voice of Margot Bingham) belonging to an outside community will take The Walking Dead on the road later this season, something that will blow the series "wide open," according to McDermitt. "This world is growing."

"Everything is just in question. Borders have been crossed, the truce has never been truly a truce, and that’s all gonna come to a head," showrunner Angela Kang said of the conflict between the survivors and the Whisperers. "The first half of the season, we really saw a cold war approach, and in the second half, that really gets hot."

Added TWD chief content officer Scott Gimple, "Huge things happen in this half-season, right out of the gate." ComicBook.com called the midseason premiere, "Squeeze," and the following episode, "Stalker," two of the series' scariest and most explosive episodes ever.

TWD Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23 on AMC.