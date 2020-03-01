The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 10: Stalker

On Sunday night, AMC will air the tenth episode of The Walking Dead's tenth season. The zombie show is headed into uncharted territories as the Whisperer War is ready to burst into full swing soon. Tensions between Alexandria and the barbaric villains have been rising but may have reached a head when Carol lead her friends into Alpha's trap and moves were made that might be considered acts of war. On the heels of Connie and Magna presumably being lost in the cave with the explosion of some dynamite, Daryl is out for revenge while the Whisperers are eager to contain leak of their information.

The Walking Dead Episode 10x10 is titled, "Stalker." The official synopsis for Stalker reads, "Our group must defend Alexandria from a threatening, outside force." The episode is directed by Bronwen Hughes on a script Jim Barnes. It is an action-packed hour of the series.

In ComicBook.com's official review of The Walking Dead Season 10's back half, Cameron Bonomolo offered praise of the story which rounds out on Sunday night. "The zombie drama follows with 'Stalker,' airing March 1, an anxiety-inducing episode from first-time Walking Dead director Bronwen Hughes (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul)," Bonomolo said. "Action has shifted from outside the cramped quarters of the cave, but the heroes located within the relative safety of Alexandria's walls find themselves endangered when they must defend the community from a threatening outside force."

Sunday night's episode can best be compared to the peak days of the show for many, offering up a feeling of terror mixed with impressive action sequences reminiscent of the times when the Governor was on the AMC show. Alpha's leadership of the Whisperers is in question and she will do whatever it takes to make sure that her pack continues to follow her every word. However, the group from Alexandria is growing tired of listening to her orders, and the bubble is about to burst.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.