The Walking Dead: World Beyond Releases Colorful New Key Art

AMC has released new key art ahead of the Sunday, April 12 premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the two-season limited event series airing after The Walking Dead Season 10 finale. Set a decade into the expanding TWD Universe, the new series from co-creators Scott Gimple and Matt Negrete follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Sisters Hope (Alexa Mansour) and Iris (Aliyah Royale) set off to rescue their father from the clutches of a dangerous organization with friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston), who have never before had to engage "empties" — the undead — in the world outside their walls.

"I'm just so excited for everyone to get a taste of this so soon," Nico Tortorella, who plays Felix, said during a recent appearance on Talking Dead. "I've been thinking a lot about this and this is gonna sound a little shady, and I really don't mean it to be at all, but I feel like Walking Dead and Fear [the Walking Dead] deal with this universe in local news, and right off the bat with World Beyond, we're dealing with national news."

The new series opens "a whole new vantage point of the universe," and will involve "a lot" of the mysterious helicopters involved with the disappearance of The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

"We're dealing with a younger generation who do not know life before the apocalypse, who were raised in a community that has been totally protected and self-sustaining," Tortorella noted. "This is an adventure story, more than anything. And I think because they're so much younger, there is a hunger for life beyond survival. They're trying to figure out who they are in this world and what it actually means to be alive."

First reviews and reactions to the series premiere will release Wednesday, March 25.

Also starring Annet Mahendru and Julia Ormond, The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres Sunday, April 12 at 10:00 p.m. ET/9c, with subsequent episodes airing Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c on AMC.

