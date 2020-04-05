The Walking Dead Season 10 and Other Programming Offered Free Amid Coronavirus Crisis

AMC Networks is making the first half of The Walking Dead Season 10 available to stream for free as part of its "We're With You" campaign, an initiative offering entertainment and support amid the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the first eight episodes of The Walking Dead's acclaimed tenth season — which will conclude later this year with its finale airing as a special episode due to coronavirus complications making it impossible to complete required post-production work on the blockbuster season finale — AMC is offering free content from across its family of networks that includes AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and SVOD service Sundance Now.

The free content is available for free across digital and on demand as well as the AMC website. Episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10A are now available in front of the paywall until May 1st on AMC.com and AMC TVE.

AMC has also launched its The Stars of AMC: We're With You ad, above, featuring appearances from AMC Networks Entertainment Group talent, including The Walking Dead stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Cailey Fleming and Lauren Ridloff. Other talent appearing in the home-made videos include Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James, Maggie Grace, Daryl Mitchell, Mo Collins, Karen David, Colby Hollman, and Rubén Blades, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond star Nico Tortorella.

"We want to join with our talent and respond to this moment in the best way that entertainment companies can – which is, to entertain people. Our We're With You campaign is intended to give information, to offer companionship in the kind of responsive way that linear tv is uniquely able to, and we want to offer audiences the chance to have a laugh, maybe especially important at times of crisis," said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. "We also wanted to make our great content available to more viewers at a time when we are all looking for fantastic things to watch."

Other entertainment offerings include: