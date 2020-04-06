Fear The Walking Dead: Is Madison Coming Back?

✖

Fear the Walking Dead surprised fans with a trailer for the upcoming sixth season following the abrupt Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead. While the trailer is loaded with exciting moments for the show which has only been able to carry out production on six episodes prior to a temporary shutdown as the world faces a global pandemic, one moment has fans on social media buzzing. Many fans of the series have been longing for the return of Kim Dickens as Madison since the character appeared to sacrifice herself within a burning baseball stadium as a means to provide an escape route for her kids. A mysterious figure in the new trailer has some fans thinking they may have had the first look at her return.

At the 11-second mark of the video, a figure which appears to be a blonde woman is locked in a jail cell. Standing nearby, it looks like John is outside of the cell talking to her. John and Madison never met , despite Garret Dillahunt joining the show in hopes of working with his Deadwood co-star Dickens. "It was one of the big reasons I wanted to do the show," Dillahunts told ComicBook.com in 2019. "Our first meetings were before either of us knew that... We all knew Frank [Dillane] wanted off the show, but he'd wanted off the show for some time. We all also know that Kim didn't. It's an uncomfortable fact. She's doing just fine, but it was a surprise. It was a surprise to me, too. We had to have a talk after, because I called her after my first meeting. I said, 'Hey! This sounds kind of cool, I'm kind of excited. This is going to be great, blah blah blah. Joanie and Wilcott reunited!' Then she told me about her meeting, which went a little differently."

Whether or not this reunion is coming for the two actors is unknown. AMC and Fear the Walking Dead have not given any indication of Madison returning to the series but this hasn't stopped many fans from wishing to see her for the first time since the Mid-Season 4 finale. The image below is giving that portion of the fans hope.

(Photo: AMC / Fear the Walking Dead)

Madison is presumed dead in the Dead universe but fans of the post-apocalyptic world have been trained in more than once instance not to believe a character is gone until they see a body. In the case of Dickens' Madison, there has certainly never been hard evidence of the character being dead.

Dickens recently opened up about the potential for a return and wouldn't rule out such a possibility. "I think fans are still upset about it at times. I don't know," Dickens told Access when asked about making a Fear the Walking Dead comeback. "That's the nature of the genre, though. You can be gone like that. And you can also pop up at some time, at any time."

Fear the Walking Dead is expected to return on AMC this summer.