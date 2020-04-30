Every Issue of The Walking Dead Is Now Available for Less Than $20

✖

The Creators 4 Comics charity push may have raised more than $400,000 to support the comics industry this month, but that's not going to do the whole job, and now The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman is giving fans a chance to own a complete digital library of his genre-redefining zombie series for about the cost of a single trade paperback, with the money going to he Book Industry Charitable Fund, which is the nonprofit established to help small booksellers and comic book shops in distress. Binc is working overtime to keep small businesses afloat amid the economic downturn caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic and its resultant social distancing rules.

This isn't the first time The Walking Dead has teamed with Humble Bundle to sell graphic novels for cheap to benefit charity. This time, though, is the first time since the series ended, giving readers an opportunity to follow Rick Grimes from the start of the series until the end of his journey -- and to do so for pennies on the dollar.

You can buy in here, or check out the program details below:

Customers can pay just $1 or more for:

The Walking Dead: FCBD

The Walking Dead Vol. 1: Days Gone Bye

The Walking Dead Vol. 2: Miles Behind Us

The Walking Dead Vol. 3: Safety Behind Bars

The Walking Dead Vol. 4: Heart's Desire

The Walking Dead Vol. 5: The Best Defense

Customers who pay $8 or more will also get:

The Walking Dead Vol. 6: Sorrowful Life

The Walking Dead Vol. 7: The Calm Before

The Walking Dead Vol. 8: Made to Suffer

The Walking Dead Vol. 9: Here We Remain

The Walking Dead Vol. 10: What We Become

The Walking Dead Vol. 11: Fear the Hunters

The Walking Dead Vol. 12: Life Among Them

The Walking Dead Vol. 13: Too Far Gone

The Walking Dead: Survivor's Guide

Customers who pay $15 or more will also get:

The Walking Dead Vol. 14: No Way Out

The Walking Dead Vol. 15: We Find Ourselves

The Walking Dead Vol. 16: A Larger World

The Walking Dead Vol. 17: Something To Fear

The Walking Dead Vol. 18: What Comes After

The Walking Dead Vol. 19: March to War

The Walking Dead Vol. 20: All Out War Part One

The Walking Dead Vol. 23: Whispers to Screams

The Walking Dead Vol. 22: A New Beginning

The Walking Dead Vol. 21: All Out War – Part Two

Customers who pay $18 or more will include the full collection, including:

The Walking Dead Vol. 24: Life And Death

The Walking Dead Vol. 25: No Turning Back

The Walking Dead Vol. 26: Call To Arms

The Walking Dead Vol. 27: The Whisperer War

The Walking Dead Vol. 28: A Certain Doom

The Walking Dead Vol. 29: Lines We Cross

The Walking Dead Vol. 30: New World Order

The Walking Dead Vol. 31: The Rotten Core

The Walking Dead Vol. 32: Rest In Peace

The Walking Dead: All Out War: AP Edition

The Walking Dead: Here’s Negan!

The Humble Comics Bundle: The Walking Dead by Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment will run from April 29 - May 20 at 11 a.m. PT.