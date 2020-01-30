Fear the Walking Dead Hints There’s Hope for Morgan’s Survival

An official Twitter account for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead hints there's hope for Morgan (Lennie James) to survive the cliffhanger that closed out the Season 5 finale, "End of the Line." After splitting up Morgan's group and dispersing them across different settlements, Pioneer leader Ginny (Colby Minifie) shot Morgan before leaving him behind to be eaten by a pack of encroaching walkers. Morgan's apparent death was never confirmed by aftershow Talking Dead, which airs in memoriam segments for departing characters, or by showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg.

"Never lose hope," reads the tweet published by the official Twitter account for AMC UK. Attached is a photo from Season 5 Episode 11, "You're Still Here," showing Morgan stood in front of a tree painted with an inspirational message: "No one's gone until they're gone." The phrase was painted by Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) in tribute of the last words uttered by mother Madison (Kim Dickens).

"I had a telephone call, and I knew where Morgan was heading and what the outcome would be. It wasn't something that took me by surprise, it was something I was prepared for," James said in a September interview following the season finale. "[Chambliss and Goldberg] made a point of preparing me for it."

When asked to confirm if Morgan perished offscreen, James answered, "You're going to have to watch and see, I'm afraid!"

A promo previewing the network's 2020 programming incorporated past footage of Morgan, another hint the character survives into Season 6.

Chambliss and Goldberg were evasive when addressing Morgan's fate in an interview following the Season 5 finale, admitting the gravely wounded Morgan would have a difficult time fending off walkers while suffering from a bullet to the shoulder.

As Goldberg told Insider, "Listen, he was bleeding quite a bit from that wound. And, he also had walkers encroaching on him. Whether it's in the shoulder or the heart, it's a bad gunshot wound and it's not going to be one that he could easily survive."

Whether or not Morgan survives, his hopeful message — sent out over walkie talkie to Strand (Colman Domingo), Dwight (Austin Amelio) and the other scattered survivors — will carry through the next season, set to take an anthological approach to its storytelling.

"I think all we'll say is that Morgan's final message to everyone was telling them to just live and he meant that on, I think a more metaphorical level telling them to try to live their lives because there actually was some validity to what they were doing," Chambliss said. "But for Morgan, the question is whether or not he's going to be able to take his own advice and literally live 30 seconds past when the camera cuts in that final shot. And that's just something people are going to have to wait and see."

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premieres later this year on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.