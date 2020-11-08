Fear The Walking Dead, World Beyond Sunday Episodes Previewed

✖

On Sunday night, Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be airing new episodes. Fear the Walking Dead is rolling through its sixth season, airing its fifth episode from the new batch, while The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be airing its sixth episode of its ten episode first season. Fear the Walking Dead has been on a roll in its sixth season, following an anthology format which has earned rave reviews from critics and fans, including some recent remarks from ComicBook.com in regards to the season, to date.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 6x05 is titled, "Honey." The official synopsis for Honey reads, "Dwight and Sherry team up with a mysterious faction of people to take down Ginny. But when Morgan unexpectedly offers to help, a power struggle ensues." The episode is directed by long time member of The Walking Dead family Michael E. Satrazemis on a script from Ashley Cardiff.

Fear the Walking Dead's Sherry actress Christine Evangelista talked with ComicBook.com about her return after leaving The Walking Dead years ago. "I think all the episodes are great," Evangelista said of Fear's sixth season. "I think that the writers, they are doing such a service to these characters, and I think the fans' response has been so awesome because we get to dive in really deep into each character's own experience. And you get to get really invested in what they're feeling, and I think that's what the fans want to see. These are such great characters." The full interview with Evangelista will be available on ComicBook.com/TheWalkingDead after Sunday night's episode.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 1x06 is titled, "Shadow Puppets." Th official synopsis for Shadow Puppets reads, "When an unexpected newcomer reveals information that could help them reach their destination, the group cuts a deal. While some are intrigued by the new arrival, others are suspicious." The episode is directed by former Abraham actor Michael Cudlitz on a script from Maya Goldsmith.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs Sundays at 10pm ET, following new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for 6 more episodes of Season 10 in the Spring. The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will begin airing in the Fall of 2021.