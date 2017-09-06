How Steven Yeun’s Fame From The Walking Dead Interfered With His Colonoscopy

Going to the doctor can be an uncomfortable experience. Let's face it: nobody ever wants to lay themselves out on an examine table to have a healthcare professional pick and prod at you. Naturally, the experience can be even more daunting for celebrities who are interested in keeping their identities low-key, and there is always a chance their cover might get blown during a procedure.

Just ask Steven Yeun about it. After all, the actor did go through the uncomfortable ordeal firsthand during a colonoscopy.

The actor recently shared the awkward story on Conan after being asked how his work on The Walking Dead has affected his day-to-day life. Yeun said he was better at navigating fame these days but that no encounter could match the horror that was the 'Colonoscopy Incident.'

The story which followed was definitely a chilling one. Yeun said he went to the doctor to have a colonoscopy done, an intimate procedure that's uncomfortable enough as is. The actor said he felt embarrassed, but his doctor did their best to keep him calm. However, Yeun's forced tranquility was shattered when an unknown tech began the procedure and eventually recognized the actor while they were in a rather…odd position.

Talk about mortifying!

