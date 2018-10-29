Michonne Confronts Maggie in ‘The Walking Dead’ 905 Sneak Peek

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) have a chilling and intense confrontation in an extended sneak peek look at The Walking Dead 905, "What Comes After."

Maggie has reached Alexandria after having Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the other relays detour Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who is now preoccupied with a fight for his life after sustaining a gruesome injury when attempting to reroute an approaching herd of walkers away from the in-between camp located near the bridge that Rick hopes to see link Alexandria, Hilltop, the Kingdom, Oceanside, and the Sanctuary.

Michonne (Danai Gurira) is all that stands in the way of Maggie enacting her vengeance on the jailed Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for his murder of Glenn (Steven Yeun), an unforgivable sin his widow believes has gone unavenged.

"Step... back," Michonne tells a furious and crowbar-wielding Maggie outside the jailhouse.

"You were there, Michonne," Maggie growls. "You saw what Negan did."

"You think Glenn would want this?" Michonne asks, hurting. "For you to go through me to get to him?"

"I don't know what he'd want," Maggie admits. "I don't know, because I never got to say goodbye."

Michonne evokes the memory of Maggie's late father, Hershel (Scott Wilson), pleading for her to reconsider.

"He wouldn't want it, Maggie," Michonne says of Glenn. "Your father wouldn't want this. You know this."

"The only thing I had, the one thing I had, was knowing I was gonna see Glenn's murderer die. And you took it from me."

"So taking it back, what the hell is that gonna do?" Michonne asks, shutting down Maggie's belief that avenging Glenn by killing Negan will "start things over."

"If he'd butchered Rick in front of you instead of Glenn," Maggie says, ignoring Michonne's warning not to go there, "if you had a child to raise alone because of him, he would've been dead a long time ago! And you know it."

A similar standoff played out in the preceding episode, when a trapped Daryl and Rick had it out over Rick's unilateral and last-minute decision to spare Negan and take him prisoner.

"You know what keeping Negan alive means to us," Rick told Daryl of Negan's imprisonment acting as a symbol for the renewed civilization being carefully cultivated by Rick and Michonne, who has since made it her mission to oversee the development of true law and order.

"I know what seeing him dead means to her," Daryl spit back, telling Rick he would have died within the innards of a tank back in Atlanta if it weren't for Glenn.

"I hate what I did to her, what I took from her," Rick admitted, "but it's what I had to do."

Allowing Negan to be murdered, Rick argued, would turn the ousted Savior leader into a martyr.

"The war was for nothing. Every person who died, died for nothing," a tearful Rick said. "Carl... Carl died for nothing."

However the moral dilemma plays out, Morgan confirmed his Negan shares a scene with Maggie, which Morgan described to Us as "very intense" and "very emotional."

"These two characters, her especially, have been waiting a long time to have a little one-on-one time," Morgan said. "And Negan knows it. Negan knows that she's been looking for him and he's waiting on her."

That confrontation is expected to play out in The Walking Dead 906, "Who Are You Now?," which Cohan confirmed will be her last episode of Season Nine. Lincoln's Rick Grimes, meanwhile, will receive his own sendoff in 905, "What Comes After," premiering Sunday, November 4 at 9/8c on AMC.