The Walking Dead Actor Was “Pissed” Over Their Character’s Surprise Death: “Nobody Told Me”

The Walking Dead actor Vincent Ward was "pissed" when he learned his character was being killed off, because "nobody" told him he was leaving the show. Appearing in Season 3 of the zombie drama under then-showrunner Glen Mazzara, Ward played Oscar, who was among the group of still-living inmates discovered inside the prison claimed by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group of survivors. Because Oscar outlived the other prisoners and helped Rick, Daryl (Norman Reedus), and Michonne (Danai Gurira) rescue the captured Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) from villain the Governor (David Morrissey), Ward didn't think he was leaving The Walking Dead — until he found out about Oscar's death by reading the script for what would be his final episode, "Made to Suffer."

"I didn't even know I was getting killed," Ward told Commando TV when asked if his departure from the series after seven episodes was an emotional one. "I was pissed. And the reason I was pissed was because nobody told me. I was in makeup and I saw a script sitting there, I picked up the script, and the first thing you do is you look for your name. I got all the way to the end, and it said, 'Oscar dies.' I was like, 'What?!' I grabbed the script and I just threw it down."

Minutes later, Lincoln entered. He'd just heard the news and came to tell Ward he enjoyed their time working together, and was surprised when Ward told him no one informed him about Oscar's death before the script reading.

"He said, 'Nobody told you anything?' I said, 'No, I just read it right now.' He said, 'I'll be back,'" Ward recalled. "Before I knew it, all kind of producers and people were coming in apologizing to me. Because they're supposed to tell you."

(Ward in The Walking Dead Season 3. Photo: AMC)

"But in the same breath," Ward continued, "to their defense, when you sign your contract, they kind of tell you how many episodes you're gonna do. But in my mind, I was like, 'Okay, they've got me hanging around with the main people now, I might be around a little longer.' No. It didn't happen."

Oscar was the last survivor of the prison crew — Tomas (Nick Gomez), Andrew (Markice Moore), Big Tiny (Theodus Crane) and Axel (Lew Temple) — but was shot and killed during the raid on the Governor's neighboring Woodbury.

"It was a mistake. The showrunner, he didn't tell me," Ward said. "He apologized, over and over and over. I hold no grudges. I had a great time. … I hold no grudges, but it happened. I'm human, so I'm gonna be pissed. But I was a little down afterwards, because I thought I did enough to stay around a little longer."

