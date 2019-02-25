‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Call for Daryl and Connie Romance

Some Walking Dead fans are calling for the growing dynamic between Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) to turn romantic after the pair teamed to rescue a discarded Whisperer baby.

Daryl and Connie then set out together with Dog to reclaim Henry (Matt Lintz), who sneaked away in pursuit of Lydia (Cassady McClincy) after the abused girl was returned to mother Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers.

While that effort could have deadly consequences — next week introduces a new threat in vicious Whisperer number two Beta (Ryan Hurst) — online commentators are hoping Daryl and Connie's mission allows the chance for a romance to blossom.

"He's like a flamingo or a penguin, I think if he's gonna find it he's gonna stick with it," Reedus told The IMDb Show of Daryl's romantic potential.

"There's a lot of nookie going on in our show, and I'm not in any of it. I did kind of convince everybody that I was kind of a virgin and kind of a loner early on in the seasons, and I think they kind of ran with it for a while. I feel like Daryl doesn't really have game."

Like Daryl, Connie is a natural protector — and she could prove an equal match for longtime loner Daryl.

"We just wanted to feel how scary that is and how capable she is, and how much she cares, in the moment, for saving this baby, that she would risk herself when she could have just stepped back," show runner Angela Kang told EW of the intense sequence that saw the deaf Connie face down a pack of walkers attracted to the noise of the crying child.

"It's an important thing to know about her character, is that character is like a crusader. It's like when she sees something that's wrong, that feels like an injustice — where she feels like she can do something to help and protect, that's really something that she'll do."

Should Daryl and Connie become an item, Reedus expects such a relationship to unfold slowly.

"But I'm glad that we have played him the way we've played him. I think if we would have had some hot steamy barn sex somewhere, it would be over and done, it wouldn't be a thing," Reedus told TVLine in July ahead of Season Nine.

"I don't think he's that type of a guy. I think he's the type of guy that when he does it, he'll be in love. Like he will fall in love. He wears his heart on his sleeve. Everything he means he says, when he cares about someone, he cares about them. And I think playing it in that direction is better than having an episode or a scene in one thing. It means more to him. He's sensitive."

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.