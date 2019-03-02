‘The Walking Dead’: Grimes Family Reunites in Adorable Cast Photo

Former Walking Dead stars Sarah Wayne Callies and Chandler Riggs posed for a photo with series newcomer Cailey Fleming, bringing together for the first time Lori Grimes and children Carl and Judith Grimes.

Fleming, who boarded The Walking Dead earlier this season in a six-year time jump that followed the disappearance of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), was cast in part for her resemblance to Callies and Riggs.

"We're just really thrilled to have Cailey Fleming playing Judith because she's such a ray of sunshine for the cast and the crew. They just absolutely love her," showrunner Angela Kang previously told EW of the now 10-year-old raised by Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

"People teared up when they saw her step on the set. She looked so much like Sarah Wayne Callies. There's a resemblance to Chandler, who played Carl. That's really been a bright spot for us in making this season."

Last month, the young actress posed for a photo with Jon Bernthal, who played Judith's biological dad Shane Walsh in the series' first two seasons. Bernthal briefly reprised the role as a hallucination in Fleming's first episode, November's 'What Comes After,' the sendoff episode for longtime leading man Lincoln.

Because Carl was killed off midway through The Walking Dead Season Eight at the behest of then-showrunner Scott Gimple, Judith — whose comic book counterpart died as a baby alongside her mother when the Governor assaulted the survivors' prison base — Season Nine has since shifted some of Carl's comic book stories to Judith, including an unlikely dynamic with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

"With Judith, she bears certain similarities to Carl. She's also very much her own character as well," Kang previously told EW.

"She's really spunky. She's funny. She is an apocalypse native. That makes things a little different than a kid who remembers life before the apocalypse. What's exciting about it is we get to have that feel of the Grimes kid who's 10 years old, like we have in the comics, but we've really been enjoying finding Judith's unique version of what that story is because she, again, has a very different background than Carl."

Riggs has since returned to television for the first time in a year, appearing in a recent episode of ABC drama A Million Little Things. Callies, who in recent years starred in Unspeakable and Colony, recently booked a leading role in an NBC pilot from producers of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Grey's Anatomy.

Callies also briefly revived Lori as a voice cameo in Lincoln's final episode.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

