The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: Season 10 Finale

Inside of the tower, the group prepares for the incoming battle against the remaining Whisperers. In the woods, Aaron takes down walkers and finds a mercenary with a mask and two curved knives. Maggie finds a note informing her of the Whisperer war and major deaths. Outside of the tower, Beta rallies his troops and imagines the dead turning to him to say, "We are the end of the world. This is the end of the world." He tells them to begin. On the road to meet Stephanie, Eugene is losing hope. Ezekiel convinces him that there is no reason to turn back but only to complete the journey, together. Eugene ultimately agrees to continue on the journey with Princess and Yumiko, as well.

Continued In the tower, Carol and Daryl discuss Michonne deciding to leave. Daryl wishes he could have gone with her. Carol reminds him she is still here. In another room, Gabriel lays out the plan and how they will split into groups and meet at a rendezvous point. Carol isolates herself to prepare for the journey as Lydia finds her. Lydia tells her she isn't looking for another mom and things don't have to be how they were before. Carol is uneasy with everything going on but Lydia seems to have encouraged her attitude. The others are covering themselves with zombie guts. Negan does not want to participate in it but Daryl tells him he has no choice. The first group heads out into the horde, with Judith saying goodbye to Daryl through the glass window on a door.

Continued As the family maneuvers their way through the horde, Whisperers creep on them. They out one to the dead and the person is devoured. From the tower, Gabriel, Lydia, and Diana offer support in the form of arrows. Beta continues to approach the tower. as some of his people are devoured. In the tower, walkers and Whisperers make their way to Gabriel and the group, tripping over explosives on the way. The group barricades the doors. Lydia and Negan have a moment. He hands over her mother Alpha's Whisperer mask to her before taking a rope and heading down the elevator shaft to make his own way out. Outside, the sneaky trip continues. Some have reached the rendezvous point as the others slowly arrive. Carol an d Beatrice haven't made it yet .Beatrice gets eaten, reaching out for Carol's help, but ultimately dying in the herd. As Carol makes her way, Lydia surprisingly joins her.

Continued As Beta tries to close in, music draws his entire herd away from the tower. A caravan by the family has loud speakers luring the herd down an empty road. At the tower, a Whisperer uses an axe to cut through a door before throwing a nail bomb into it. Night falls, and the group continues to lure the walkers away from the tower to the tune of "Burning Down The House." Whisperers ending up using the dead as shields to gain ground and start a battle. The caravan breaks down in the chaos and the Whisperers climb aboard to wreck the speakers.

Continued (Photo: Jackson Lee Davis / AMC) Gabriel sends Judith and the others away from the tower. He relays a message to Rosita, to meet at, "media naranja," and Judith heads out with Scott. Gabriel prepares for a final stand, pointing his shotgun at the door. He blasts the first Whisperer who comes in but is ultimately taken down. At the last possible moment, he saved by the mercenary with curved blades, a partner of Maggie's. "He's with me," she tells him. Out on the road, Whisperers are being picked off. Beta catches on. As he moves to fight, he hears, "Hey sh-thead," from the woods. Negan is ready to fight him. Beta gets the best of him and is about to kill him as Daryl appears. Daryl stabs two knives into Beta's eyes, prompting Beta to imagine himself pulling the blades out and be swarmed by the dead. In reality, Daryl removes the blades himself and helps Negan up. Beta removes his mask, showing his face as he is devoured. Negan can't believe who he has just seen. Daryl doesn't care, at all.

Continued The next day, the herd is stumbling toward cliff. Carol tells Lydia to leave it. She wants to finish it herself. Carol has a moment on the edge of the cliff as the walkers stumble past her and to a demise at the bottom. She is going to jump with them. Lydia, at the last moment, pulls her back to land. The walkers just endlessly plummet while Carol thanks Lydia for saving her. Lydia looks to Alpha's mask one last time before tossing it over the edge with the last of Alpha's herd. Things quieet down.

Continued In the woods near the rendezvous point, Maggie reunites with Judith. They hug for the first time in a long time. Carol and Lydia arrive. Daryl is relieved to see her. Negan is still here, as well. Him and Lydia embrace one another. Carol and Daryl reunite. 'It's over,"" he proclaims. She agrees. "You get what you wanted?" She didn't and she won't. "You still got me," he tells her before they hug. Elsewhere, Connie stumbles to her feet covered in dirt. She makes her way through trees only to collapse again. A horse rides up. She is found by Virgil. Eugene's group is nearing their destination. Eugene can't find Stephanie. Instead, they are found by a group of soldiers from the Commonwealth, heavily armed and armored in white suits not unlike that of a Stormtrooper.