‘The Walking Dead’ Video Reveals Number of Deaths Across Nine Seasons

IMDb's By the Numbers has determined the specific number of human fatalities on The Walking Dead across its nine seasons.

As of the sixth episode of Season Nine, the video reports 475 people have been killed, with just 73 of those deaths caused by walkers.

Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) holds the record for most walker kills at an estimated 600+, and is responsible for 72 people kills. For future games of Trivia Pursuit, Rick has yelled for late son Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) exactly 128 times.

Former Savior leader Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is seen leaning an estimated 258 times and is credited with 230+ people kills either directly or through a direct order, such as bludgeoning Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) to death with barbwire-wrapped baseball bat Lucille or commanding the deaths of the various Saviors aligned with traitorous right-hand man Simon (Steven Ogg) — who Negan also killed with his bare hands.

Bowman Daryl (Norman Reedus) has put down 59 walkers with bolt headshots, while katana-wielding warrior Michonne (Danai Gurira) has used her trusted blade to perform 85 different walker decapitations.

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman declared in an issue of his comic book series earlier this year there are only "about 1.6 million" still-living humans worldwide; if that number holds true for the television series, it's a number that has likely dwindled further following a six-year time jump that now puts The Walking Dead nearly a decade into the apocalypse.

In a 2016 video, using a ratio supplied by Kirkman in issue #10 of the comics — that the ratio of walkers to humans is 5,000 to one — SourceFedNERD's Matt Lieberman estimated 0.0002% of the world's population, or just 1.4 million people, were still alive when the outbreak went global.

Lieberman then determined that number diminished and fell below half a million in the first 600+ days of the outbreak, leaving less than 400,000 survivors across the globe. For perspective, that's only slightly larger than the estimated population of Cleveland, Ohio.

Earlier in Season Nine, attention turned towards re-establishing society, shepherded by Alexandria's Rick and Michonne. After Rick's "death," Michonne experienced another traumatic event to be revealed at a later date that shut down the relationship between the communities.

That undisclosed event saw Michonne abandon her hopes for ushering in a new civilization, instead becoming a guarded isolationist who puts children Judith (Cailey Fleming) and R.J. (Antony Azor) first, along with her closed-off community, home to a few dozen survivors.

The Walking Dead premieres its Season Nine winter finale tonight at 9/8c on AMC.