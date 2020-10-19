The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 1x03 Recap with Spoilers

(Photo: Antony Platt / AMC) Silas remembers a birthday tape from his grandparents. A flashback shows him listening to it while being taken out of an ambulance with bloody knuckles to be handcuffed by police. Now, Iris, Elton, and Silas are woken up by Hope over the radio who is trying to start the siren to lure the dead away. The Walking Dead: World B3yond logo takes the screen. In the past, Felix meets Silas and tells him that he is happy he has a sponsor and things are going to be great in Omaha. He is going to work in this plant instead of going to school.

Continued In the present, Hope continues to tell Iris that she's going to sound the siren and help their path be cleared. Iris agrees to it. They decide to head out so they pick up their stuff. Silas is a bit uneasy about holding a weapon. He remembers his bloodied hands from the past. He offers to carry bags so that they can kill and he doesn't have to. Along the way, he ends up facing an empty but doesn't kill it. He acts weird when they reach a safe space. The dead surround the office where they are holed up. Elsewhere, Hope explores an empty factory or warehouse. As dead reveal themselves, Iris and her pals find some food and supplies. They talk about people who were previously in their lives. Silas doesn't miss his mom. Iris misses hers everyday. Silas is not afraid of the empties. He is afraid of himself. They push a door open and Felix reaches through it. Felix and Huck burst in the room, eager to know where Hope is.

Continued Later, Felix wants to know who left behind the trail for them to be found. Felix wants to know where the siren is and how he can find Hope. Iris won't tell them. In the past, Hope and Silas talk about her father leaving for the science exchange with the Civic Republic. "Every family's got something, right?" she says. Silas is emotional about something. He finds a poem which she left behind about a tiger and a lamb, how the two ultimately compliment and represent each other. In the present, hope continues her solo journey and tricks an empty into trapping itself. She gets to the siren and tries to sound it but the handle falls off.

Continued Felix continues to question Iris about Hope's plan. Silas explains that he had insight about why Hope went off on her own. She's carrying some guilt. He can relate. In the past, Silas navigates hallways in janitor gear. His headphones die but people around him don't realize. They talk about him being a monster. In the now, Hope explains that the siren is broken. Felix takes the radio and wants to get to her. Hope insists she is going to get the siren ready and the group needs to be ready to run. Hope insists they don't come back for her if she doesn't make it. Everyone gets ready to "haul ass." Hope gets the siren to start sounding. Everyone runs outside.

Continued The empties surround the siren. While everyone tries to make the journey, Hope lights a fire with the tar on the ground. The walkers start to turn. Hope tries to make her way to the group but some walkers catch her. She tries to hold them off, aided by her bite-proof jacket. Iris rushes in to help, finally killing an empty but the other falls on top of her. Hope gets up and kills the other with her S-pole. All the while, Iris is narrating with the Tyger and the Lamb poem. Silas is waiting at the end of the journey. In the past, Silas continues to be mentored by Felix. He remembers moments with everyone in the group. He is realizing these are his people. Now, the group narrowly escapes the dead.

Continued Later, Huck advises Hope to think carefully about what she wants as all of her friends and family are counting on her. As everyone eats and recovers, Felix declares they're going back and has a plan for how. The kids decide they're not going to. Later, Hope has to confess something to Iris. "The night that mom died, it wasn't you, it wasn't empties, it wasn't people," she says. "It was me... I haven't told anyone after all thjese years. Not ever dad. The pregnant latr we saw that night. She came back and she had a gun. She was freaked and I came at her and maybe if I'd done nothing at all, she'd... she shot mom. I scared her and she shot mom." Iris is frustrated about not having known earlier. She is forgiving, though. Hope breaks down in apologizing. Felix ultimately agrees to go on the journey with them.