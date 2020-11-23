The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 1x08 Recap With Spoilers

The episode opens with Silas handcuffed and tied to a playground at night. Inside, the group debates whether or not they think Silas is guilty of killing Tony. They also question whether or not Percy could still be alive. Huck goes outside and gets Silas' bag, dumping it out in front off the group. She drops Iris' drawings out of the bag, indicating Silas has had a crush on Iris and was jealous of Percy getting attention from her. The Walking Dead: World Beyond logo takes the screen as the world flips upside down with Silas. In the past, Silas finds his dad bloodied and dying. His father had beaten him to the point that Silas defended himself and couldn't stop to the point that he has all but killed him.

Later, Iris, Huck, Felix, and Hope continue to debate what to do about Silas. There are several ideas. Elton sits with Silas and talks with him, pointing out that Silas only acts violently in self defense or defense of someone else. Elton believes Silas might be innocent. In the past, Silas has to open the door when someone is knocking while his dad is dead on the ground. Back in the now, Elton declares he is going to believe in Silas because Silas won't. He has to find proof of innocence or Silas will be left behind. Later, Huck is digging a grave for Tony. Hope joins her.

In the past, Silas turns away help at the door and finds that his father is not where he left him. Outside, Felix talks with Silas. Silas starts to wonder if he is innocent. Felix wants to work with him but needs some sort of information to start with. He can't remember anything. Younger Silas searches for his dad while remembering better times with him. In the present, Hope gets frustrated. Huck assures her that she needs to do what is best for everyone and every choice has be about getting the group to their dad, even if it is painful in the moment.

Hope convinces Iris to continue on the journey over an emotional conversation. In the past, Silas finds a bloody door handle. He finds a bathroom to be filled with bloody bandages and cloths. Upstairs, he finds his dad and apologizes. When his dad turns around, he is a walker and Silas has to get away from him. He locks himself in a bedroom, unable to put him down, and tries to escape through a window but it has bars on it. Now, Elton is explaining that he followed Percy's trail. Hope wonders why he is defending Silas. When Hope explains they have to focus on what's best for everyone, Elton insists the group stays together.

Long ago, young Silas listens to music with his dad. His dad is trying to show him what a concert sounds like so he turns the volume all the way up and laying next to him so they feel the music in their whole bodies. Silas does this again in the room where he is locked after killing his father. He plugs in headphones and listens to the music so he doesn't have to hear his father banging on the door. When the music stops, Silas hears his mom has come home and he rushes to free her from his zombified dad. He smashes his dad's head on the floor and his mom is terrified. In the present, a walker starts stumbling towards a defenseless Silas. Silas narrowly frees himself in time to kill the walker but he lays there waiting for it to kill him but Hope gets there just in time to save him. "I don't know if you meant to but i think you probably did it," she says, revealing she saved him because, "Enough people have died."

Elton and Iris talk about the stars in the sky. Iris says stars are all burning out, so she sees the sky as a graveyard. Elton explains that the stars you can see are hundreds of years from death to make her feel better. Elton pitches everyone being united in leaving no one behind as that will appeal to Felix. The next day, Iris talks to Silas. She asks why he kept the poems and drawings. "They were too beautiful to throw away," he explains. He can't tell her that he didn't kill anyone but he reveals he is free and approaches. He doesn't remember much other than being angry. He is grateful for her believing in him. "I killed my dad. I killed Percy and Tony. I'm a killer. I don't want to cause anymore problems, so I won't," he says. She walks back into the building alone to report that Silas is gone. No one expects him to come back to them. Elton is going to leave with Silas because Silas will think nobody believes in him if he doesn't. Elton hugs Hope and promises "everything happens the way it's supposed to." He thinks he is supposed to find Silas and then his mother and sister. Hope questions Elton's hopeless desire to find his mother. She reveals that she has his mom's necklace and hopes he will forgive her one day. Elton heads out on his own. He finds a walker after tripping up next to it. He looks at the necklace before rising up and continuing. Meanwhile, Silas kills a walker and puts his headphones on it so people think it is him.