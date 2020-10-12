The Walking Dead: World Beyond Recap With Spoilers - Episode 1x02

(Photo: Jojo Wilden / AMC) The episode starts by flashing back to Hope killing a pregnant woman after her own mother was killed. As Iris tries to take down an empty, she recalls training laid out by Felix, in regards to taking out its brain, sweeping out its legs, and definitely not "tiring yourself out." Iris ends up falling into a gutter system with the empty and it is impaled on a fallen tree. Felix, in the past, was trying to put fear in the students about being outside the walls. She comes to her feet with the help of her friends but ultimately ends up vomiting on the empty and leaving it on the tree. Hope takes a moment to say, "I'm sorry," before following her group. Elsewhere, Huck and Felix are tailing the group and talking about them leaving the community. Felix has memories to a pre-apocalyptic time with his dad who was trying to get a job. His dad questions his sexuality in vulgar terms. "I'm gay, dad," the young Felix tells his dad. His dad tells him to leave the house.

Continued On the road, the kids discuss their chances of survival. Felix predicts there is about 15 years left until humans are completely extinct. In the distance, Iris sees a plume of smoke. They decide to take a shot going through this plume of smoke which is an indication of dangerous land ahead. On their trail, Felix and Huck find the walker that Iris threw up on. He remembers the chaos from the night sky fell. The journey continues for the kids. Elton is using spray paint to track how the dead move. They come upon a walkeer which opens its mouth to let out an entire hive of bees. They get scared by a walker that closes in on them and take off. Silas was afraid to kill it. prevnext

Continued Iris tries to make Silas feel better. At night, they all sit together and roll a bowling ball to each other, calling out ,"Big Mo," as they do. They hear the sound of a walker outside and it's the same one which attacked Elton earlier. They decide to drop their bowling ball on its head, which makes a dent but doesn't kill it. Silas still feels bad about not killing it earlier. They decide to ignore it and play Monopoly. Hope tries to sleep at night but remembers the woman she killed. It looks like she wears a marble that the woman dropped when she died but it's not really edited in a way that's clear to understand. She decides to get outside with an s-pole to kill the empty. She leads it away from thee treehouse and ultimately makes it fall into a pool. Of course, she slips and almost falls in with it, but narrowly escapes. Felix and Huck are still on their tail. prevnext

Continued Iris looks out at the smoke area. Then, Hope. They see a wasteland crowded with the dead. Elton takes a picture of it all. The group huddles up and develops a gameplan. Despite having no experience or previous signs of courage between them, they decide it's a good idea to go straight through! Felix and Huck continue exploring, making their way into a house. Felix isn't going to sleep. He opens up about being at the University the night the sky fell. He wanted to get back to his family. He remembers showing up to his home and asking to help them and hide with them but they don't let him in. prevnext

Continued Elton and Hope discuss humans going extinct. Elton thinks they are the "endlinks" but that's a term more accurately applied to the last living being of a species. Huck and Felix get started again on their journey while the kids make their way through the wasteland. Elsewhere, Felix makes his way into his own house. He remembers himself banging on this door hopelessly. He wants to put his reanimated parents down. Instead, he walks away and kills a nearby empty. Apparently a whole day has passed because Huck asks where Felix went, "last night," and he tells her he went to kill his parents. No idea where they are right now or how much time has passed or how we got here or what's going on in that moment, really. prevnext