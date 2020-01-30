The Boys Deleted Scene Shows How Creepy The Deep Really Is

While fans wait for the upcoming second season of The Boys, Amazon Prime Video is keeping their attention with plenty of extra material based on the series. The latest is a deleted scene from the first season of the series that shows off Chase Crawford's The Deep as he teaches lifeguards how to perform CPR. Check it out for yourself in they player below!

A riff on Aquaman, The Deep found himself pigeonholed into water-based situations throughout the show's first season and as you can see in the clip below his mean-streak and vulgar side came naturally. By season's end, The Deep was kicked off The Seven (The Justice League/Avengers of the series) and was landlocked in Sandusky, Ohio without a permit to return to the group.

Crawford's character has become a fan favorite since the show debuted and was even featured on a parody calendar released by Amazon. The calendar quickly picked up fans thanks to some exaggerated anatomy hinted at in the month-to-month images. EW caught up with Crawford about the photos previously revealing he's gotten some weird DMs as a result.

“I thought it was so funny, but I don’t think anyone got a bigger kick out of it than Eric Kripke,” Crawford said. “He thought it was the funniest thing in the world. Oh god. It was probably a little bit overcovered but I was like, ‘Whatever The Deep can do for you guys to get some press, you know I’m ready to support the show!’ That was one I had to explain to a few people. I got a lot of weird DMs in my inbox.” He laughs and adds, “A lot of love, a lot of love!”

The second season of The Boys will pick up after the major cliffhanger from the season one finale that revealed Butcher's wife was still alive, living in secret, and raising the son of the sociopathic superhero Homelander. This new season will revel in the fallout of those events, while also likely putting Hughie and Butcher on collision course as they both attempt to figure out how to navigate this world.

The Boys is set to return to Amazon Prime for Season 2 later this year. Following the success of the TV series, a comic book follow-up to the original comic series titled The Boys: Dear Becky which picks up 12 years after the ending of The Boys will be published later this year.

