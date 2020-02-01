Ron Howard Reveals New Details About Willow Series Timeline

George Lucas’s cult classic Willow is headed to Disney+ with Ron Howard involved in some capacity. He gave an update on the project during an interview with Collider. Rumors swirled for a long time, but they got confirmed last year when news broke of the series being developed for the streaming service. Even though the venerated director might not be behind the camera this time, he would still love to be involved however he can. There were some other reveals in the conversation such as who would be writing the project.

“We are developing Willow for Disney Plus,” Howard began. “And I don’t know about directing or not, but Jon Kasdan is writing, he’s very passionate about it, great job. We don’t have a green light yet, but if it goes, I’ll certainly want to roll up my sleeves and be a part of that, because that would be great, to revisit that world.”

Howard also offered some insight into how an event series like Willow gets from the pitch all the way to getting put on-screen. It turns out, passion plays a huge part in it.

“…in this world of these event series, they really do look to the showrunners and the key creatives to tell them their vision,” Howard explained. “It’s one of the reasons why TV has gotten so good, is that they really are looking at the showrunners as authors of something that they’re deeply passionate about. And Jon is deeply passionate about Willow, which tickles me to no end.”

One of the only other pieces of information that Howard could allow was that Warrick Davis is set to be involved in some capacity. That would mean that there has been some time that has passed between Willow and the upcoming Disney+ series. Before things became definite, he told the Happy Sad Confused podcast about the discussions surrounding the project.

"There are some really serious discussions going on with Jon Kasdan, who was one of the writers of Solo, who kept hounding me about Willow the whole time we were shooting and also hounding Kathy Kennedy," Howard said. "We’re in discussions about developing a Willow television show for the Disney+. And I think it’d be a great way to go. In fact, George always talked about the possibility of a Willow series, and it’d be great and more intimate, and built around that character and some of the others. And Jon Kasdan has, I think, an inspired take on it and it could be really, really cool."

