Did Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Tease a Possible Riverdale Crossover?

As the Archie Comics TV Universe continues to expand, fans of Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina have been eager to see the two shows have a crossover event. While Riverdale star Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge) recently said she didn't think a crossover would happen, a recent post from the official CAOS account on Instagram has us wondering if they're teasing something for the future. They recently posted an older photo of Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman), KJ Apa (Archie Andrews), and Casey Cott (Kevin Keller) and while we’re pretty sure the photo is from 2018, it does have fans wondering if it’s hinting at a potential crossover.

“Riverdale is a big, scary place…,” @sabrinanetflix wrote.

“👀,” @archiecomics replied.

You can check out the photo in the post below:

Riverdale is a big, scary place... A post shared by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) on Feb 22, 2020 at 8:11pm PST

Riverdale and CAOS have had some mild ties in the past, including a recent appearance by Baxter High's Billy Marlin (Ty Wood) on Riverdale, and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently spoke to ComicBook.com about a potential crossover, and he seemed more hopeful about it actually taking place.

"Well honestly, it's funny, I'm a fan of all of this and I love crossover episodes, but I think you hit the nail on the head," said Aguirre-Sacasa, dressing the possibility. "If we were to ever do it, it would have to be more meaningful than a gimmick and really reveal character and really push the story forward. I absolutely think there is a universe where that happens, but you would want it to really resonate with that and really make it thoughtful and make it deep and special. There's tons of Easter eggs, allusions to other Archie characters in Sabrina and I think that's a really fun element of it. But no, you're right, it would have to be more than just a gimmick."

While a crossover between the two shows is still in question, The CW's newest Archie Comics series, Katy Keene, is expected to have plenty of connections to Riverdale. In fact, a recent synopsis for the upcoming episode, "Mama Said", teases a Riverdale cameo.

Season 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is now streaming on Netflix. Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW, and Katy Keene airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

