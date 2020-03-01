Jake Gyllenhaal Makes Surprise Appearance on SNL

In the closing moments of Saturday Night Live, Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal surprised the crowd at 30 Rock with a high-flying surprise appearance. During a skit involving John Mulaney, Pete Davidson, and Chris Redd discussing the woes about eating airport sushi, Gyllenhaal made his grand arrival. One thing musical number led to another and suddenly, Gyllenhaal flew into action while suspending from wires affixed to the ceiling. He then proceeded to sing a parody of Wicked and as one might expect, Twitter quickly lit ablaze.

Gyllenhaal made a splash last year in a similar fashion after appearing on Mulaney's latest Netflix special. Mulaney hosted his third episode Saturday night. Keep scrolling to see what Gyllenhaal fans are saying about his surprise SNL appearance.