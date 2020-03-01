Jake Gyllenhaal Makes Surprise Appearance on SNL
In the closing moments of Saturday Night Live, Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal surprised the crowd at 30 Rock with a high-flying surprise appearance. During a skit involving John Mulaney, Pete Davidson, and Chris Redd discussing the woes about eating airport sushi, Gyllenhaal made his grand arrival. One thing musical number led to another and suddenly, Gyllenhaal flew into action while suspending from wires affixed to the ceiling. He then proceeded to sing a parody of Wicked and as one might expect, Twitter quickly lit ablaze.
🚨SPOTTED: JAKE GYLLENHAAL!!!!🚨#SNL @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/6mpTRy4rlT— GIPHY Pop (@GiphyPop) March 1, 2020
Gyllenhaal made a splash last year in a similar fashion after appearing on Mulaney's latest Netflix special. Mulaney hosted his third episode Saturday night. Keep scrolling to see what Gyllenhaal fans are saying about his surprise SNL appearance.
WHAT?!
me when jake gyllenhaal came out of nowhere to sing a parody of defying gravity on snl pic.twitter.com/duueVoY30H— kt! (@ktmob_) March 1, 2020
Chaos
jake gyllenhaal and john mulaney on snl together parodying musicals...what a chaotic timeline— deianna ❄️ (@Deianna_S) March 1, 2020
I Knew It
I KNEW JAKE GYLLENHAAL WAS GONNA BE HERE #snl— worm rights activist (@katiespica) March 1, 2020
Test Kitchen Crossover
jake gyllenhaal on snl pic.twitter.com/ctjQVNaxBT— sonja (@filmecritic) March 1, 2020
Surprise!
What is Jake Gyllenhaal doing?!?! Awesome surprise!!! @nbcsnl #SNL pic.twitter.com/pXbnB2kxun— Audra Lynn (@ParaAnthroAudra) March 1, 2020
It's Getting Hot in Here
I don’t know why #JakeGyllenhaal is flying around in PJ’s but I’ll take it 🤤#SNL pic.twitter.com/Ouk6oU2ngU— That Lady (@Bitch_NextDoor1) March 1, 2020
The Holy Trinity
John Mulaney David Byrne and Jake Gyllenhaal on SNL aka the holy trinity of absolute CHAOS #SNL— Caroline (@ChesnutCaroline) March 1, 2020
