The Walking Dead Star Norman Reedus Reveals What Actually Scares Him

He fights monsters and batters his way through video game worlds, but Norman Reedus is like a Green Lantern: he does that stuff becuase he can overcome great fear, not because he's actually fearless. And in a recent interview, Reedus confided with late-night host James Corden (and the whole world) about what exactly it is that makes a badass zombie hunter's skin crawl. As you might expect, it's...roller skating. Why? Well, it kind of makes sense, or at least it does in the limited context of the conversation he's having with Corden. He compared it to a number of other high-octane experiences that didn't bother him.

Ziplining down a mountain, or using a giant saw to cut open a car? Cool. But skating?

"We just did an episode of [Ride With Norman Reedus]...we just got back form New Zealand but there was an episode that's about to come out with Michael Rooker and I," Reedus began. "We went roller skating, and it was terrifying. I sucked so bad. It was just pathetic; it was one of those things I was in like five minutes and I was like 'cut the camera, I'm done.'"

You can check the video out below.

You can also watch the Rooker episode off Ride with Norman Reedus here. In it, "The Dixon brothers explore the historic city of Birmingham Alabama, and have fun in Atlanta before arriving in Senoia for a Walking Dead reunion."

Ride with Norman Reedus follows actor and motorcycle enthusiast Reedus as he takes viewers on a ride on the open road to explore local biker culture and its history and celebrate some of the best and brightest collectors, mechanics and motorcycle craftsmen around the country. Each episode of Ride will begin in a different city where Reedus and his riding companion – a fellow actor, musician, friend, or local chopper fanatic who shares his passion for motorcycles – will journey to a new destination. Along the way, they will stop at various locales such as custom bike shops, tattoo parlors, collector’s warehouses, or a roadside smokehouse… with plenty of time for unplanned detours and tire changes. The series will also showcase different types of motorcycles each week, including vintage, minis and cruisers.

Ride With Norman Reedus airs on Sunday nights at midnight ET/PT on AMC. Reedus, of course, also continues to appear on AMC's The Walking Dead, which airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

